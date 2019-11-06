Very Charming Human Chris Evans Improves Sidewalk Experience in ‘Billy on the Street’

0

It’s never a dull moment with Billy Eichner is his ongoing series Billy on the Street. Today, things got spiced up even more on Eichner’s long-running series (it just celebrated the 15th anniversary!) when extremely charming human Chris Evans guested while promoting his new film, Knives Out.

As you might expect with any given episode of Billy on the Street, Eichner was the definition of a whirling dervish as he ran from one unsuspecting average Joe to the next, telling them about the 15th anniversary of the show and about the upcoming release of Knives Out. Ever the sport, Evans laughed and smiled his way through the frenetic pace of the episode, gamely saying hi and chatting with folks as their eyes widened when they recognized the Captain freaking America was standing in front of them.

The icing on the Eichner and Evans cake, however, was the seemingly very random appearance of fellow MCU alum Paul Rudd (a resident of New York City, where Billy on the Street is filmed, too). Eichner immediately grabbed Rudd and briefly brought him into the fold, with Evans embracing Rudd for a second. The natural question you ask when stars like these literally align — and which Eichner definitely asked — was which superhero actor you’d rather have sex with. Decisions, decisions…

Knives Out hits theaters on November 27. For more on Knives Out, check out all of the entertaining new character videos. Billy on the Street Seasons 2-5 are currently available to stream on Netflix. New episodes of Billy on the Street are available on YouTube. Check out the Billy on the Street Evans episode below: