Who doesn’t love a good divorce movie? Kramer vs Kramer, Marriage Story, and now the upcoming film Our Son. Today it has been announced that Billy Porter and Luke Evans have been cast to star in Our Son as a couple in the midst of a divorce fighting for custody of their 8-year-old son. At this time not much else is known about the plot.

The film will be directed by Bill Oliver from a script he wrote with Peter Nickowitz. Our Son will be Oliver’s sophomore feature film. He made his directorial debut in 2018 with the science fiction drama Jonathan, which starred Ansel Elgort, Suki Waterhouse, Patricia Clarkson, and Matt Bomer. Oliver has also directed a number of stage productions in both New York and Los Angeles. Nickowitz is a common collaborator of Oliver’s. He is a playwright who has written a couple of the plays Oliver directed, and his previous film works include Jonathan which he co-wrote with Oliver.

Porter is an actor and singer whose recognition has skyrocketed in recent years. He first began getting attention in 2013 when they originated the role of Lola in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots. For his performance, he won a Tony, a Drama Desk Award, and even a Grammy for the album of the original cast recording. Porter went on to star in FX’s Pose, for which he was nominated for an Emmy three times and won once. His other past roles include recurring parts in shows like American Horror Story and guest star roles in The Simpsons, The Twilight Zone, and That Damn Michael Che. He most recently appeared as the Fabulous Godmother in Prime Video’s Cinderella reimagining. Porter is also set to make his directorial debut with Anything’s Possible, a high school set coming-of-age story.

Evans is likely best known to audiences for his work in several big franchises. He has appeared in both The Hobbit trilogy and The Fast and The Furious series. He also starred as Gaston in the live-action Beauty and the Beast remake. Additionally, his work can be seen in series like The Alienist, Crossing Swords, and Nine Perfect Strangers. Audiences can next see Evans in Disney’s upcoming live-action Pinocchio remake and AppleTv+’s upcoming thriller series Echo 3.

Our Son will be produced by Fernando Loureiro and Guilherme Coelho through their production banner Tigresa with Eric Binns.

