A new LGBTQ+ teen comedy from I'll Have Another and Amazon Studios is in the works

An in-the-works LGBTQ+ quirky teen comedy To Be Real (that title is subject to change, however) has recently found a network home and a director, according to Variety. The project has recently been sold to Amazon Studios, likely meaning that it'll end up on Prime Video eventually. And renowned actor Billy Porter is directing it.

In addition to winning multiple entertainment awards and dozens of more nominations, Porter is a fashion icon who graces every red carpet with some of the most fabulously bizarre and glorious outfits. He'll also be gracing the silver screen again soon portraying Fab G, a gender non-binary fairy godmother, in the upcoming Cinderella remake also for Amazon.

So, what can fans expect from To Be Real? Variety describes it as "an LGBTQ Superbad crossed with Booksmart," the movie's logline reads:

“‘To Be Real’ follows three queer friends who escape their hometown for Pride Weekend in New York City where they discover that life over the rainbow is an insane, raunchy, often divisive, but ultimately FIERCE non-stop party.”

Porter is set to direct the film from an original script by Ryan Shiraki, who is currently executive producing on the upcoming HBO Max animated series Santa Inc.

Also involved in the project is Gabrielle Union, owner of I'll have Another Productions. She owns the company that is selling the teen comedy to Amazon and is producing the film. Union got her start in acting, most notably starring in the 2000 teen comedy Bring It On about rival cheerleading squads. She is also a successful author, activist, and producer. Union will be gracing the silver screen again soon in the upcoming comedy Cheaper By the Dozen, which is slated for a 2022 release date.

