Bad Robot, the company owned by producer and director J.J. Abrams, is adapting Stephen King’s bestselling novel Billy Summers into a limited series, Deadline reports.

In the novel, Billy is an ex-army sniper turned killer-for-hire who, only kills “bad men”. Billy wants out, but first, there is one last hit. Tasked with a hit on a small-time crook Joel Allen, he must live a double life in the local community while waiting for his shot. But soon, Billy grows increasingly skeptical of the mobsters who hired him.

King and Bad Robot have a long history as collaborators, dating back to the Hulu series 11.22.63 starring James Franco. Abrams is also an executive producer on the two-season anthology series Castle Rock, based on King’s writing’s shared universe. Their last collaboration was the Apple TV+ series Lisey’s Story. Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz will be in charge of adapting Billy Summers, with Zwick pulling double duty as director. No networks or studios are attached at this time, and it's reported that the adaptation is being shopped around.

Aside from Billy Summers, it was also announced earlier this year that King has yet another novel adaptation in the works from hit horror production company Blumhouse Television is on the way. Blumhouse is set to take on the novel Later, part of Titan Books’s Hard Case Crime series that also includes previous Stephen King novels The Colorado Kid and Joyland. Lucy Liu is set to star in the upcoming series.

Showing no shortage of King adaptations, Hulu is working on The Boogeyman, a film based on the tale of the same name from King’s seminal short story anthology Night Shift, first published in 1978. This will be the tenth short story in the twenty-story collection to be turned either into a feature film or TV movie. Among the others are Children of the Corn, Maximum Overdrive, The Mangler​​​​​​, and Sometimes They Come Back. Host director Rob Savage was announced to be directing the adaptation with the project now finding its two stars in Sophie Thatcher Yellowjackets and Birds of Prey's Chris Messina​​​​​​.

No production details about Billy Summers have been announced.

