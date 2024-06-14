The Big Picture Step into the chaos of the Lincoln County War with Billy the Kid in Season 2, streaming now on MGM+.

Tom Blyth plays the legendary outlaw in the hit drama series.

Season 2 Episode 7 premieres on June 16.

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping scene from the latest season of Billy the Kid. Collider is excited to offer an exclusive sneak peek at Tom Blyth as the legendary outlaw Billy the Kid in the MGM+ drama. In this gripping scene, Billy and his gang are holed up in a saloon, trapped with no way out. While the gang panics, Billy remains steadfast, convinced they will find a way out. Our sneak peek perfectly captures the tension and resilience that define Billy the Kid.

Billy the Kid is the creation of Michael Hirst, who serves as the show's creator, writer, and executive producer. Hirst's vision brings the tumultuous life of one of the American Old West's most iconic figures to the small screen. Tom Blyth stars as the infamous Billy the Kid, supported by an impressive cast including Eileen O'Higgins, Daniel Webber, and Alex Roe, who take on major roles in the second season. Recurring characters are portrayed by Brendan Fletcher, Linus Roache, and Reilly Dolman, among others, depicting various figures from the Lincoln County War.

The latest season plunges viewers into the heart of the Lincoln County War, a chaotic and violent period fueled by greed and corruption. This historical conflict sets the stage for a captivating narrative where Billy finds himself caught between warring factions. The rivalry between Murphy's Store, which has long held a monopoly, and the newcomer, English entrepreneur John Tunstall, escalates into a full-blown war, drawing Billy into its deadly wake.

As the county's law and order collapse under the pressure of cowboy gangs and a secretive society, Lincoln County becomes a treacherous battleground filled with wild chases, deadly shootouts, and relentless ambushes. The season reaches a dramatic climax following a pivotal assassination, leaving Billy's future uncertain. With his fate hanging in the balance, the series poses the burning question: Will Billy survive the brutal showdowns of the Lincoln County War?

Who's Behind 'Billy the Kid'?

Michael Hirst is joined by executive producers Donald De Line of De Line Pictures, and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin Television for the second season. Produced by MGM+ Studios and Amazon Studios: Pan-English Scripted TV, in association with Amblin Television and De Line Pictures, the show continues to draw on extensive historical research and rich storytelling to bring Billy the Kid's legend to life.

As Season 2 continues to unfold, it promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its dramatic portrayal of one of the most chaotic and captivating times in American history. The next episode will premiere June 16, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Stay tuned to Collider for more exclusive content and sneak peeks into the thrilling world of Billy the Kid. Check out the sneak peek above.

Billy the Kid The series portrays the transformation of a young Irish immigrant, taken by his family's dreams of a better life in America, into one of the most notorious outlaws of the Old West. As he navigates a life filled with violence and justice-seeking, viewers get a nuanced look at his rise and the personal conflicts that defined him. Release Date April 24, 2022 Cast Alex Roe Tom Blyth , Eileen O'Higgins , Daniel Webber Main Genre Western Writers Michael Hirst

