The Big Picture Billy the Kid Season 2 Part One premieres on October 15, continuing the epic romantic adventure based on America's infamous outlaw.

The new teaser clip showcases Billy taking the law into his own hands and the impending conflict of the Lincoln County War.

With an action-packed and blood-soaked storyline, Billy will struggle to maintain his soul and the love of his life amidst the chaos.

Billy the Kid will soon return with the first part of the highly anticipated second season. The romantic adventure loosely based on the western outlaw traces his life from childhood to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War, as a young man. Now MGM has released a new teaser for the first four parts of the second season.

The brief clip sees Billy (Tom Blyth) affirming his personal brand of justice by taking the “law into his own hands.” The markers of the impending war are also laid out throughout the clip marking the beginning of the Old West conflict, as we see Billy slinging guns as he finally decides to fight. Overall, the upcoming season looks blood-soaked and action-packed.

What’s Billy the Kid Season 2 About?

Billed as an “epic romantic adventure” the series created by Michael Hirst takes its inspiration from the life of America’s most infamous outlaw. The first season traces Billy’s origins as a young boy coming to the West from New York with his immigrant Irish family with a promise of a fresh start. In Season 2, Billy and his allies will come face to face with his oldest friend Jesse Evans (Daniel Webber). As they go up against the corrupt powers of the Santa Fe Ring the conflict erupts into the bloody Lincoln County War and amidst this chaos Billy will “struggle to hang onto his soul—and to the love of his life.”

Image via MGM+

The series cast Blyth as Billy the Kid, Webber as Jesse Evans, Eileen O'Higgins as Kathleen McCarty, Sean Owen Roberts as Bob Olinger, Dakota Daulby as John Beckwith, Ryan Kennedy as Ash Upson, Ian Tracey as Frank Baker, Vincent Walsh as Lawrence Murphy. Further rounding off the cast are Jamie Beamish as Henry Antrim, Guillermo Alonso as Melquiades Segura, Shaun Benson as Riley, Christie Burke as Barbara Jones, and Chad Rook as James Dolan among many others. Hirst also serves as the writer and executive producer alongside executive producers Donald De Line (De Line Pictures), Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey (Amblin Television).

Billy the Kid Season 2 Part One returns on MGM+ on October 15 with Part Two following in 2024. You can check out the new trailer below: