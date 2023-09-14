MGM+ has released a new trailer for the first of two parts of the highly anticipated second season of Billy The Kid set in the gritty, gunslinging Old West. Ahead of the premiere of part one of the second season on October 6, this new trailer sets the stage for what lies ahead in this epic romantic adventure inspired by the life of America’s most infamous outlaw.

The trailer begins with a conundrum of sorts. Why do a few rich and powerful men get to decide the fate of so many? This is "a portrayal of America", however, this is exactly the sort of scenario Billy (Tom Blyth) thrives on. Corruption, crime and depravity are all the markers that are poised to irritate Billy and have him bring about his version of justice by simply taking the law into his own hands. But war is afoot in the Old West and many could be caught in the crossfire. This is the start of the Lincoln County War, a brutal conflict that will test Billy's resolve for his ideals, and his loyalty to those he loves.

The first season of Billy The Kid traced the outlaw's origins as a young boy moving from New York to the West with a fresh start the source of hope. However, upon falling into a life of crime, and committing the first three murders of his life, Billy The Kid is now a wanted man. For the coming season, the war will see Billy at the end of a barrel pointed by his old friend and ally Jesse Evans (Daniel Webber).

Image via MGM+

The Team Bringing Back the Outlaw

Billy The Kid is written by Vikings and Tudors creator Michael Hirst, who also serves as executive producer alongside Donald De Line, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey. The adventure's cast includes Eileen O'Higgins as Kathleen McCarty, Sean Owen Roberts as Bob Olinger, Dakota Daulby as John Beckwith, Ryan Kennedy as Ash Upson, Ian Tracey as Frank Baker, Vincent Walsh as Lawrence Murphy. Rounding off the cast are Jamie Beamish as Henry Antrim, Guillermo Alonso as Melquiades Segura, Shaun Benson as Riley, Christie Burke as Barbara Jones, and Chad Rook as James Dolan among others.

Billy the Kid Season 2 Part One returns to MGM+ on October 15 with Part Two following in 2024. Watch the new trailer below: