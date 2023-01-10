While EPIX has been recently rebranded as MGM+, the streamer is not done with the Old West since it’s bringing Billy the Kid back for a second season. The renewal was announced during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour.

Born Henry McCarty, Billy the Kid is the most famous outlaw in American history, allegedly murdering more than twenty men before he was shot and killed when he was only 22 years old. While Billy the Kid died at a young age, the tales of his incredible criminal exploits traveled the whole world, turning him into a legend of the Wild West. Starring Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) as the titular character, MGM+’s Billy the Kid follows the early life of the outlaw, exploring his humble origins as the son of Irish immigrants. The series also gives Billy the Kid a modern origin story, reimagining the motivations behind his bloody crimes.

Season 1 of Billy the Kid explores the gunfighter's involvement in New Mexico's Lincoln County War, where he committed the first three murders of his life. With a renewal, the series can follow the outlaw’s life after he becomes one of the most-wanted men of the Wild West, expanding on the intriguing concept and telling new stories. For instance, as the Season 2 synopsis reveals, the series will explore how Billy will have to fight against his old friend and ally Jesse (Daniel Webber), the man who introduced him to a life of crime.

Who Is Involved with Billy the Kid?

Season 1 of Billy the Kid also starred Eileen O’Higgins, Dakota Daulby, Sean Owen Roberts, Jonah Collier, Ryan Kennedy, Leif Nystrom, Siobhan Williams, Brendan Fletcher, Jamie Beamish, Shaun Benson, Lisa Chandler, Chad Rook, Luke Camilleri, Zak Santiago, Vincent Walsh, and Nuria Vega. Billy the Kid is executive produced by Michael Hirst; Donald De Line for De Line Pictures; Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television; Otto Bathurst, and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture.

There’s still no release date for Season 2 of Billy the Kid. Check out Season 2’s synopsis below.