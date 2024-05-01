The Big Picture Premiering on June 2, Billy the Kid's second season centers around the intense violence of the Lincoln County War.

Billy the Kid, the gripping historical drama from MGM+, is set to premiere the second part of its much-anticipated second season on June 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The series, put together by creator, writer, and executive producer Michael Hirst, takes viewers into the tumultuous life of one of the most mythical figures of the American Old West, Billy the Kid. The series stars Tom Blyth as the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid, with additional main roles portrayed by Eileen O'Higgins, Daniel Webber, and Alex Roe in the second season. The recurring cast includes Brendan Fletcher, Linus Roache, and Reilly Dolman, among others, playing various figures from both factions of the Lincoln County War.

In the latest installment, viewers are thrust into the heart of the Lincoln County War, a notorious period marked by its intense violence and chaos. This historical conflict, fueled by deep-seated greed and corruption, sets the stage for a riveting narrative as Billy finds himself caught between opposing forces. At the core of this conflict is the rivalry between Murphy's Store, which has enjoyed a long-standing monopoly, and the newcomer, English entrepreneur John Tunstall, whose arrival in Lincoln sparks a commercial battle that rapidly escalates into a full-blown war.

As law and order crumble under the weight of cowboy gangs and a secretive society, Lincoln County becomes a perilous landscape dominated by wild chases, deadly shootouts, and relentless ambushes. The season reaches a climax following a pivotal assassination that leaves the future of Billy the Kid shrouded in uncertainty. With his fate hanging in the balance, the series poses a compelling question: Will Billy survive the brutal showdowns of the Lincoln County War?

Who's Behind 'Billy the Kid'?

Returning alongside Hirst for the second season are executive producers Donald De Line of De Line Pictures, and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin Television. Produced by MGM+ Studios and Amazon Studios: Pan-English Scripted TV, in association with Amblin Television and De Line Pictures, the show continues to draw on deep historical research and rich storytelling to bring the legend of Billy the Kid to life.

Internationally distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, Billy the Kid not only revisits the iconic tale of the infamous outlaw but also explores the complexities and tumultuous events of the era that shaped him. As Season 2 continues to unfold, it promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its dramatic portrayal of one of the most chaotic and captivating times in American history.

Billy the Kid returns to MGM+ on June 2. Watch the new trailer above.