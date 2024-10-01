MGM+ has officially renewed Billy the Kid for an eight-episode third and final season. The western adventure series, starring Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), which is inspired by the life of the infamous outlaw, will wrap up the story with Season 3. As for what the plot will involve, while the Lincoln County War has ended, both Billy the Kid and Sheriff Pat Garrett still have unfinished business, and a reckoning is on the horizon for the duo. Billy remains a man on the run from the law, with Garrett determined to catch him, dead or alive.

With a bounty on his head, Billy contemplates leaving New Mexico to pursue a future with Dulcinea, his romantic interest, but his problems with Garrett are stopping him from running away for good. Meanwhile, Jesse Evans, Billy’s former friend and rival, also stays in Lincoln, seeking his own purpose and redemption for the sins of the past. As the final chapter in the saga comes to a close, Billy will fight like hell to try to finally find the justice that has long eluded him, even if it means he’ll die trying.

Who Is Behind 'Billy the Kid'?

Creator and executive producer Michael Hirst (Vikings, The Tudors, Elizabeth) will return for the final season, alongside executive producers Donald De Line (De Line Pictures), Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey (Amblin Television). The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Amblin Television and De Line Pictures, and will be distributed internationally by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

Michael Wright, the head of MGM+, released a statement along with the announcement of the final season hailing the team behind the series and expressing his gratitude at getting to finish the story for audiences. It reads:

“In Season Two, Michael Hirst, Donald De Line, along with Tom Blyth and the rest of our talented cast, captivated audiences with the dramatic events leading to the infamous Lincoln County War, during which Billy is struggling to hang on to both his soul and the love of his life. In Season Three, we are excited to bring the naturally cinematic story of one of American history’s most fascinating, and often misunderstood, characters to its conclusion, as only MGM+ can. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to write the third and final season of Billy the Kid and bring this compelling saga to a close. Billy was famous for many things, not least his ability to escape from seemingly impossible situations. But now, as the Most Wanted Man in America, the odds are truly stacked against him.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the third and final season of Billy the Kid. The first two seasons are available to watch on MGM+ now.

