EPIX has just released a teaser trailer for their latest original series Billy The Kid. The small taste the teaser offers gives off vibes of Deadwood with its sepia-toned color palette combined with its gritty looking at the Old West. The series is written by Vikings and Tudors creator Michael Hirst and stars Tom Blyth (Robin Hood, Benediction) in the titular role.

The teaser shows an out-of-focused man riding up to a saloon on horseback. The voice of an older man, presumably Billy the Kid's father, talking about never pointing at a man unless you intend to kill him. As the out-of-focus rider enters the bar, the voice-over stops, and a cover of the Johnny Cash song "God's Gonna Cut Him Down" begins and culminates of a quick peek of Blyth turning to the camera seeing only his steely eyes. It's an effective way to drum up hype for the series.

The series is comprised of the newly standard eight one-hour-long episodes. The series is being billed as:

An epic romantic adventure based on the life of famous American outlaw Billy the Kid (Blyth), also known as William H. Bonney — from his humble Irish roots, to his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger in the American frontier, to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond. Webber will play Jesse Evans, another famous outlaw and leader of the Seven Rivers Gang. When they meet, Jesse has already embraced a life of crime: robbing stores and cattle rustling. Billy is attracted to his wild and reckless character and becomes Billy’s doppelganger of sorts — his shadow self, forever inviting him over to the dark side of life.

Image via EPIX

RELATED: 'American Underdog' Trailer Reveals an Uplifting True Story With a First-String Cast Led by Zachary Levi

Billy the Kid is executive produced by Michael Hirst; Donald De Line for De Line Pictures; Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television; Otto Bathurst, and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture. Billy the Kid is a co-production between EPIX Studios and MGM International Television Productions.

Billy the Kid marks the seventh greenlit project for the recently launched MGM International Television Productions label and the second co-production with EPIX following the contemporary sci-fi horror series From. The series will be internationally distributed by MGM. EPIX has certainly been making its name with original content with series like Godfather of Harlem, which stars and is executive produced by Forest Whitaker; Pennyworth, which tells the story of Batman's butler Alfred in his early years working for Bruce's father, Thomas Wayne.

Billy The Kid is set to release sometime in 2022. You can see the teaser trailer below:

Lady Gaga Improvised Her Father, Son, ‘House of Gucci’ Line Father, son, and house of Gaga.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email