The days of the Cowboys might be over, but the Wild West is having something of a revival on streaming platforms and the big screen. With 2022's The Power of the Dog getting 12 Oscar nominations and shows like Yellowstone and Deadwood achieving cult status with fans, it's safe to say that the days of the Cowboys are far from over. But if you ever needed any convincing, then Billy the Kid is just the show to make you change your mind.

Few characters from that era have enjoyed as much notoriety and fame as Henry McCarty alias William H Bonney, better known as "Billy the Kid." Famous even during his life, his legend only grew in death with every passing decade and generation finding a way to immortalize him in popular culture. In this day and age of streaming platforms, Billy the Kid takes viewers on a longer journey into the origin of the legendary cowboy. With its third and final season greenlit, this Western drama series, created by Michael Hirst (The Tudors and Vikings) and starring Tom Blyth as the titular Henry McCarty shows us a boy who was the product of his time. Other characters include Eileen O'Higgins as Kathleen McCarty, Daniel Webber as Jesse Evans, and Alex Roe as Sheriff Pat Garrett.

‘Billy the Kid’ Shows a Young Boy Willing To Go to Any Length To Protect His Mother