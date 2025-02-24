There are few directors who remain as prolific and as fascinating as Billy Wilder. Born and raised in Austria, Wilder moved to America in 1934, amid the growing fascist conflict in Europe at the time. Once in Hollywood, Wilder brought his unique style and incredible sensibility to the screen and created a film canon that is still one of the industry’s best. Whether it’s his Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine-led classic, The Apartment, or the ahead-of-its-time icon, Some Like It Hot, Wilder’s filmography is truly a standout. However, one picture that often gets overlooked is his dark comedy, A Foreign Affair. What started out as a propaganda film became a deeply personal piece for Wilder, one filled with stars, intrigue, and even controversy with U.S. government officials.

What Is ‘A Foreign Affair’ About?

Wilder always had a penchant for unique storytelling, often balancing comedy and darkness carefully and brilliantly. A Foreign Affair certainly follows that tradition. Set in a post-World War II Berlin, congresswoman Phoebe Frost (played by groundbreaking actress Jean Arthur) arrives to gather intel on Erika von Schlütow (Marlene Dietrich), a renowned cabaret secret who may or may not have had affairs with Nazi leaders and is suspected of an involvement with a high-ranking American military man. A love triangle ensues when Phoebe falls for her escort, Captain John Pringle (John Lund), completely unaware that he is the military man having an affair with Erika.

Even today, the picture is a fascinating watch—it's both deliciously dark in terms of its humor while also reflecting the cynicism of the time. In true Wilder fashion, it is dripping with social commentary. Not only does it have an interesting and earthy sensual dynamic as far as its love triangle is concerned, but its blunt examination of the U.S. occupation in Germany is at times jarring and littered with truth. However, such honesty garnered much backlash from important political figures in the U.S.

The U.S. Wasn’t Happy With ‘A Foreign Affair’