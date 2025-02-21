Throughout movie history, there have been notable filmmakers and stars such as Alfred Hitchcock and Cary Grant, John Ford and John Wayne, and Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, who have a well-known reputation for working on an abundance of films together. There is one particular pair, Jack Lemmon and Billy Wilder, who collaborated on an array of classic movies, making them an essential double act of Hollywood's Golden Age.

Wilder is widely known for his influential work in a variety of different film genres, ranging from romantic comedies to film noir, which correlated perfectly with Lemmon, who, although generally recognized for his comedic chops, was also a versatile talent who took on a variation of roles. Even though the duo only worked together on seven films, each of them holds a significant placeholder in both their careers and classic cinema. From the crime comedy, Buddy Buddy, to the iconic rom-com, Some Like It Hot, this is every Wilder and Lemmon movie, ranked.

7 'Buddy Buddy' (1981)

Starring Walter Matthau, Paula Prentiss, and Klaus Kinski

Wilder's criminal dark comedy, Buddy Buddy, stars Walter Matthau as a soon-to-be-retired hitman, Trabucco, who must take out a witness who is scheduled to testify against the mob. When Trabucco checks in to a hotel across from the courthouse, the room next to his is soon occupied by an emotionally distraught husband, Victor (Lemmon), who tries to die by suicide. Trabucco manages to save Victor but decides not to involve the police to avoid blowing his cover and instead takes it upon himself to help Victor save his marriage.

Buddy Buddy was met with mixed to negative reviews, many criticizing the outlandish premise and underwhelming quality, which was a vast difference compared to Wilder's collection of iconic classics. The film did earn points for its simple setting and effective performances, notably Lemmon and Matthau, who were frequent co-stars whose already-established comedic chemistry served as the saving grace of the film. Even though it may not be a Wilder and Lemmon masterpiece, Buddy Buddy is still entertaining with its humorous banter, ridiculous escapades, and an outrageous but intriguing plot that makes it quite irresistible.