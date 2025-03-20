Billy Wilder, an Austrian-born American filmmaker, was one of the legends of Classic Hollywood. His illustrious career spanned over five decades, during which he crafted a remarkable array of films that exerted a huge influence on the medium. He was remarkably versatile, crafting the chaotic comedy of Some Like It Hot, the noir of Double Indemnity, and the Hollywood horror of Sunset Boulevard.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the director's must-see movies. The following ten projects are great demonstrations of his varied talents, ranging from rom-coms and courtroom dramas to satire and everything in between. There's something for everyone in Wilder's filmography.

10 'Sabrina' (1954)

Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn, William Holden, Walter Hampden

Image via Paramount Pictures

"Paris is always a good idea." Audrey Hepburn leads this rom-com as Sabrina Fairchild, the daughter of a chauffeur for the wealthy Larrabee family. She has spent her entire life pining for David Larrabee (William Holden), the carefree younger son of the family. After spending time in Paris, Sabrina returns home transformed—now poised, elegant, and suddenly the object of David's affections. However, David's practical older brother, Linus (Humphrey Bogart), sees the potential scandal and decides to intervene, only to unexpectedly fall for Sabrina.

The script is a little too sweet, but the leads are so magnetic that they practically carry Sabrina on their own. Hepburn delivers her signature radiance, while Holden exudes devilish charm, but it's Bogart's unconventional casting that makes the biggest impression, showcasing a rare vulnerable side beneath his usual hardened exterior. The movie is also visually stunning despite being in black-and-white, particularly with the fashion, winning the Oscar for Best Costume Design.