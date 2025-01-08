Billy Zane will always be famous for his role as Cal Hockley in Titanic, the 1997 epic from James Cameron that grossed over $2 billion at the worldwide box office, but he’s also known for his roles in The Phantom, Back to the Future Part II, and other notable projects. Zane has next been tapped to play Marlon Brando in Waltzing with Brando, the upcoming biopic detailing the life of Hollywood star Marlon Brando and his mission to build a retreat on the small island of Tahiti. During a recent interview with Collider’s Aidan Kelley ahead of the U.S. premiere of Waltzing with Brando at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Zane was asked if there was another project or character he’d love to pursue in the future, and there was one specific author he singled out:

“I’ll call it an operetta, but I think a truncated opera about Hemingway would be interesting.”

Zane is already earning rave reviews for his transformation into Marlon Brando in the upcoming drama, and there’s no doubt he could certainly do a phenomenal job playing Ernest Hemingway as well. Hemingway is best known for his work writing The Old Man and the Sea, which was adapted into a feature film in 1958 starring Spencer Tracy and Harry Bellaver. He’s also famous for his work on For Whom the Bells Toll, another novel that was adapted into a nearly three-hour movie in 1943 that stars Gary Cooper and Ingrid Bergman. Tom Blyth has also been set to star in A Farewell to Arms, another adaptation of a famous Ernest Hemingway novel that will be directed by Michael Winterbottom, who is best known for his work directing A Mighty Heart, the 2007 historical thriller starring Angelina Jolie.

What Else Has Billy Zane Been in Lately?

Billy Zane will next be seen in theaters in Don’t Mess with Grandma, the upcoming action comedy previously titled Sunset Superman that also stars Michael Jai White and Miles Faber. He recently teamed up with Amy Smart and Ava Guadet in Held Hostage in My House, the 2024 mystery thriller currently streaming on Lifetime, and he also starred alongside Darlin Scott and Karina Lombart in The Oath, the critically panned action-adventure drama that’s available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. Zane has also been tapped for a role in Food Fight, the upcoming film from Rexal Ford that also stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Debi Mazar.

Waltzing with Brando does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the project.