The 2000s was an exciting time to be a fan of cartoons. Building off of the animation television renaissance of the '90s, this decade saw a lot of experimental shows with larger budgets. Some shows from this era were also serialized with overarching storylines and character development across multiple episodes.

Most animated shows were (and still are) episodic in nature: each episode is a stand-alone story with very little connection between them. This serialized style of storytelling makes these shows perfect for binging. Even those with a more episodic structure had examples that could be consumed in bulk.

10 'Jackie Chan Adventures' (2000-2005)

When not starring in action movies, Jackie Chan (James Sie) is a professional archeologist who travels the world unearthing relics of the past. His worldview changes when one of his artifacts becomes part of a set of magic talismans. From here, Chan, his niece Jade (Stacie Chan), and his uncle (Sab Shimono), must work alongside the magical law enforcement called Section 13 to prevent supernatural threats from destroying the world.

Jackie Chan Adventures knows exactly what it is and has fun with its premise and characters. It places a high emphasis on fun, especially with its cooky characters and energetic fight scenes. It also pulls from mythological monsters from across the globe, providing a chance to introduce its audience to different cultures and their legends.

9 'Justice League' (2001-2004)

Bruce Tim and Paul Dini cemented themselves as legends among a new generation of DC fans for their work on Batman: The Animated Series. After the equally successful Superman: The Animated Series, Tim was put in charge of the Justice League. Here, Batman (Kevin Conroy) and Superman (George Newbern) team up with Green Lantern (Phil LaMarr), Flash (Michael Rosenbaum), Wonder Woman (Susan Eisenberg), Hawkgirl (Maria Canals-Barrera), and Martian Man Hunter (Carl Lumbly) to defend the earth from increasingly dangerous threats.

This large cast opened the show for more dynamic stories and character relations than in previous DC shows. Each hero helped one another grow as people, adding heartfelt emotion between well-choreographed action scenes. Nearly every episode was divided into two parts, which makes it easy to consume in short sittings, and the story continues with more characters in Justice League Unlimited.

8 'What's New Scooby-Doo?' (2002-2006)

Since first airing in 1969, the Scooby-Doo franchise has been the most successful Hanna-Barbera cartoon. Its simple but fun formula of four teenagers and their talking dog solving mysteries has been able to transcend generations. It's been adapted multiple times over the years, and one of the longest-running is What's New Scooby-Doo?

While the attempts to modernize Scooby-Doo for the 2000s can sometimes be a little much, some of them work really well. The new animation style is colorful and fast-paced, and characters like Daphne (Grey DeLisle) and Velma (Mindy Cohn) were given more of a chance to stand on their own. It was also the last Scooby-Doo series to feature Casey Kasem as the voice of Shaggy.

7 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' (2003-2009)

When people think about 4Kids Entertainment, they imagine silly localization of animes like Yu-Gi-Oh. Yet 4Kids also created their own original shows, the first of which was the second television adaptation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Unlike the 1987 classic, this version from 2003 stuck closer to the original comics and took inspiration from the 1990 film.

The result was a more mature and dark take on the TMNT while retaining a sense of fun adventure.+ It explored themes of family bonds between the turtles and their human friends while putting them in extreme situations ranging from city turf wars to traveling through time. Storylines could take dozens of episodes to conclude, allowing for strong character development and a formula similar to long-running comic series.

6 'Teen Titans' (2003-2006)

Jump City would be a great place to live if it wasn't for the constant threat of supervillain invasion. Fortunately, five teenage superheroes live in a nearby tower and fight to defend the city. That is when they're not bickering among themselves as teenagers sharing a house are known to do. Teen Titans remains one of the most unique superhero shows ever made.

It wasn't afraid to tackle serious themes that challenged its teenage heroes, such as obsession, managing emotions, and the dangers of isolation. It also knew when to have fun with crazy episodes involving British psychedelia and homage to the works of Sid and Marty Krofft.

5 'Martin Mysteries' (2003-2006)

This joined French-Canadian effort follows the titular Martin (Sam Vincent), his step-sister Diana (Kelly Sheridan), and a 200,000-year-old caveman named Java (Dale Wilson). They work for a secret organization called The Center which protects the world from supernatural and paranormal threats. This is perfect for Martin, who is obsessed with the paranormal, though his ego and clumsiness cause trouble for himself and his team.

Every episode of Martin Mysteries plays out like a classic monster movie. There's suspense, mystery, dashes of comedy, and copious amounts of slime. This is presented with phenomenal anime-inspired animation, which allows for appropriately gross detail on the monsters and over-the-top reactions from the heroes.

4 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005-2008)

In a world where people can bend the four elements, the Fire Nation has launched a one-hundred-year-long war of conquest. The only one who can stop them is the Avatar: the one person who can master all four elements simultaneously. Unfortunately, the Avatar turns out to be a young boy frozen in the ice of the South Pole with only a mastery of air bending.

Avatar: The Last Airbender deserves the praise it has received over the years. It educates its viewers on Eastern philosophy through stellar world-building and fantastic character progression, ensuring every episode has some lesson to teach. It also isn't afraid to show the horrors of war and what such an extreme situation forces people to do to survive.

3 'Ben 10' (2005-2008)

While on a camping trip with his grandfather and cousin, Ben Tennyson (Tara Strong) discovers a device that attaches itself to his wrist. With it, he can transform into various alien creatures. As multiple enemies from space and earth try to claim the device, Ben learns to use his new powers to become a hero.

Ben 10 captures the spirit of both classic superhero stories and pulp science-fiction. The alien designs are creative, and Ben's growth over the series is phenomenal. It spawned a massive franchise of spin-off shows and movies that tackle Ben's life at different stages, ensuring plenty of content for fans to enjoy.

2 'Class of the Titans' (2005-2008)

One New Year's Eve, the Titan of Time, Cronus (David Kaye), is able to escape from Tartarus. After consulting the oracle (Brian Drummond), Cronus sets his sight on killing seven teenagers descended from Greek heroes. Fortunately, the Gods of Olympus get to them first and train them to defeat Cronus and save the world. Class of the Titans combines teenage action shows with Greek mythology in a way children can enjoy.

Each character has their strengths and weaknesses, which helps to give audiences a wide array of heroes to root for. The way the writers adapt the mythology is also fun, as Cronus has learned from history and updates his monsters so that the same trick won't work twice.

1 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' (2008-2014, 2020)

While opinions on the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy are divisive, it's generally agreed that they contained many creative ideas botched by poor execution. Star Wars: The Clone Wars fixes that by cutting away the divisive elements, such as the confusing political theater. This allows the show to focus entirely on the war between the Republic and the Separatists Alliance and what this means for the galaxy at large.

Despite being aimed at kids, The Clone Wars attracted Star Warsfans of all ages thanks to its nuanced storytelling and well-developed characters. It showed all sides of the war, ranging from civilians suffering under both sides to the rank-and-file clones bred to be the Republic's cannon fodder. Many characters from the series, like Bo Katan and Cad Bane, would re-appear in future Star Wars titles like The Mandalorian.

