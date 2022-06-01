Watching TV counts as lifelong learning, right? Well, these shows suggest that certain content can be used to improve your knowledge. In the internet era, more and more of us are turning to digital sources to educate ourselves. Sure, you could take an online course, but wouldn’t binge a show feel more satisfying?

Whether you’re looking to actually learn something or need a clever cover for watching one more season of that show you like, we’ve got you. After all, anything can be a life lesson if you look at it the right way.

‘The Good Place’

The Good Place (streaming on Netflix) is a fantasy comedy series that explores the afterlife through the eyes of Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell). Recently deceased, the shallow and self-centered woman is surprised to find herself in the utopic “Good Place.” Attempting to hide her dishonest ways to avoid being ousted, Eleanor leans on fellow resident Chidi (William Jackson Harper) for morality lessons.

A running thread throughout all four seasons is the lessons on ethics and philosophy. Exploring concepts like morality and consciousness, The Good Place makes you question reality while keeping you on the edge of your seat — plus, it’s more fun than the average philosophy course.

‘Too Hot To Handle’

Too Hot to Handle (available on Netflix) is a reality dating TV show where sex-crazed singles are brought to an island for what they think is a summer of fun. All hookup hopes are dashed when contestants find out they are actually on a forced-abstinence competition.

Contestants’ willpower is tested by the all-seeing AI Lana, who deducts precious prize money. for “rule breaks” while rewarding meaningful relationships. With expert-led workshops focused on trust-building, non-verbal communication, and more, self-development is almost inevitable. After all, if these hot, horny people can truly resist temptation and learn to communicate with one another, anyone can.

‘Brene Brown: Atlas of the Heart’

Based on a book by the same name, Atlas of the Heart (available on HBO Max) is a five-episode docuseries about the human experience, created and hosted by renowned researcher and storyteller Brene Brown. With a focus on vulnerability, courage, and “embracing the suck,” Brown weaves together easily digestible research on emotions with pop culture references and relatable humor.

Atlas of the Heart is a show made for people who love learning, self-reflection, and increasing their emotional repertoire. With actionable steps for emotional literacy, forming a meaningful connection, and making the most of life, this series is a genuine course in courage that everyone could use.

‘Big Mouth’

Big Mouth (streaming on Netflix) is an adult animated coming-of-age sitcom detailing the highs and lows of puberty. While focused on a host of prepubescent characters, the show is equally appealing to adults, displaying the full and painfully relatable spectrum of the teenage experience.

With no-holds-barred discussions of the human body and sexuality, queerness, sexual desire, hormone fluctuations, and personified body parts, Big Mouth earned its 17+ rating due to its vulgar nature. In other words, it’s the sex-ed you always wanted but never got.

'Tuca & Bertie'

Tuca & Bertie (season 1 available on Netflix) is an adult animated comedy celebrated for covering women’s issues. Its refreshing perspective is accredited to its strong female presence, including writer and producer Lisa Hanawalt (designer and producer of BoJack Horseman), Tiffany Haddish (who voices Tuca), and Ali Wong (Bertie).

This friendship-centric show follows laid-back party animal Tuca the toucan and responsible and full-of-anxieties Bertie the song thrush as they navigate life in their 30s. This psychedelic wonderland of anthropomorphic birds showcases strong examples of hard conversations, from the impact of family on mental health to trauma to sobriety while maintaining a playful and engaging air.

‘Sex Education’

Sex Education (available on Netflix) is a British comedy-drama that follows the sexual problems of high school students at Moordale Secondary School. Responding to demand, sixth-form (eleventh grade) Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) opens a secret sex therapy clinic in the school bathrooms alongside his friend Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey).

Helping fellow students with their sexual problems with tact and accuracy, Sex Education delivers candid and judgment-free sexual knowledge, covering topics ranging from virginity to STIs to pleasure. These lessons are a welcome supplement to less-than-sufficient high school curricula for so many.

‘Jane the Virgin’

Jane the Virgin (streaming on Netflix) is a telenovela-inspired rom-com drama. The show focuses on Jane (Gina Rodriguez, star of the upcoming show Not Dead Yet), a twenty-something woman who’s never had sex and ends up pregnant due to accidental artificial insemination. Jane opts to keep the pregnancy, her decision supported by her caring mother and grandmother.

Jane the Virgin earnestly leans into its soap opera and Christian roots without a hint of derision. A masterclass in acceptance, the show tactfully handles topics around religion and dating, grief, forgiveness, and resilience but still has fun with itself, frequently playing up telenovela tropes.

‘Black-ish’

Black-ish (available on both Disney+ and Hulu), created by Kenya Barris, is a sitcom about the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family. The Johnsons are a multi-generational household, including father Andre “Dre” (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow “Bow” (Tracee Ellis Ross), and a brood of children and grandparents.

Retaining a focus on the family’s lives while touching on various social topics, this hilarious cast hyperbolically displays the ins and outs of family conflict. But where Black-ish really knocks it out of the park is balancing lighthearted comedy with well-articulated lessons on Black history and issues, delivered in straightforward and easy-to-recall ways.

