There's nothing like a great binge-watch, when you can sit down with a show that's been on your list for a while and watch as much of it as you possibly can in one sitting. With intense and cliffhanger-filler drama shows like Bad Sisters and Industry, it is easy to binge-watch the entire series all at once. When you're looking to watch something a little lighter, though, sitcoms are the perfect binge-watch.

While there are many great dramedy series out right now, there is a certain magic to sitcoms. They consistently deliver funny jokes, show the growth of character and relationship arcs over time, and generally go back to the show's status quo at the end of each episode. When it comes time for a binge-watch, sometimes a sitcom is the perfect choice. While there are some great longer sitcoms, like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and 30 Rock, a shorter sitcom makes a great binge-watch when you have less time on your hands. These are the 10 most bingeworthy sitcoms that you can watch in one weekend.

10 'Nobody Wants This' (2024-)

Created by Erin Foster

Already renewed by Netflix for a second season, the first season of Netflix's 2024 rom-com series, Nobody Wants This, makes the perfect binge-watch. The show follows Joanne (Kristen Bell), a sex and dating podcaster who has become cynical about finding love and going on dates. This changes when she meets a rabbi named Noah (Adam Brody) one night at a friend's (Sherry Cola) party.

Nobody Wants This is a funny and romantic show that shows Joanne and Noah meeting, falling in love, and dealing with a variety of obstacles, like Joanne's insecurities, Noah's ex-girlfriend (Emily Arlook), their families' opinions on the match, and their differences in faith. It is the perfect show to watch all at once, because Joanne and Noah's story makes for a feel-good and compelling viewing experience.

9 'Reboot' (2022)

Created by Steven Levitan

Reboot is a sitcom about the cast of a fictional sitcom called Step Right Up that gets revived decades after its finale. Hannah (Rachel Bloom) is an indie film screenwriter who wants to make a gritty and sophisticated version of the show that takes place many years later. Although the people around her think that it's an odd choice, Hannah has her own ulterior motives for wanting to reboot the series.

For those looking for a short and silly sitcom to binge-watch, Reboot is a solid choice. It is full of meta humor and entertaining drama as the actors, Reed (Keegan-Michael Key), Bree (Judy Greer), Clay (Johnny Knoxville) and Zack (Calum Worthy), who haven't worked together in years, have to figure out how they fit back into each other's lives. At the center of it all is the complex relationship between the show's co-showrunners: Hannah and the creator of the original series, Gordon (Paul Reiser), with whom she shares a surprising connection.

8 'Kevin From Work' (2015)

Created by Barbara Adler

Kevin From Work is a bizarrely funny and entertaining viewing experience from start to finish. When Kevin Daly (Noah Reid) gets offered a dream job in Italy, he goes for one last night out with his coworkers from his office job that he hates. This leads to Kevin drunkenly writing a love letter confessing his feelings to his coworker, Audrey Piatigorsky (Paige Spara). When the job falls through, Kevin has to deal with the awkward fallout of working with Audrey in the midst of his confession.

This is the perfect binge-watch, because it is only one season long, and it follows a main central storyline as Kevin tries to win Audrey over. Kevin is a hilarious and perfect parody of the "nice" sitcom leading man, and it is so much fun to watch him make a string of bad decisions despite his best friend (Matt Murray) and sister's (Jordan Danger) advice. It's a great sitcom to watch for just one weekend for those looking for some funny workplace antics.

7 'Dinosaur' (2024-)

Created by Matilda Curtis & Ashley Storrie

Released in 2024, Dinosaur is a funny yet emotional comedy series that follows an autistic paleontologist named Nina (Ashley Storrie). Nina is content with her life and her career, but she gets thrown for a loop when her sister and best friend, Evie (Kat Ronney), gets engaged to a guy she's only known for six weeks. Nina gets caught in a number of uncomfortable situations while helping Evie plan for the big day.

Dinosaur is the perfect binge-watch, because it follows a main storyline that leads all up to one day: Evie and Ranesh's (Danny Ashok) wedding day. Even though she doesn't approve of Evie's wedding, Nina helps her out with all the preparations, including impressing Ranesh's father (Sanjeev Kohli), attending a very unpleasant dress-fitting, and planning the bachelorette party. It's a funny and sweet series that can be watched in just a few hours.

6 'How to Die Alone' (2024-)

Created by Natasha Rothwell & Vera Santamaria

How to Die Alone is a 2024 comedy series that follows Mel (Natasha Rothwell), a JFK airport employee who decides to make some changes to her life after a brush with death on her 35th birthday. After she briefly dies alone in her apartment due to a set of shelves and a piece of Crab Rangoon, Mel realizes how unhappy she's been in her life. She starts living for herself by entering a management training program, spending time with new friends, and getting ready to take her first flight.

Of course, things do not always go according to plan, and Mel encounters a great number of obstacles along the way. Mel's best friend, Rory (Conrad Ricamora), gets mad at her for entering the management program, she has to break the law a little bit in order to pay for her plane ticket, and, worst of all, the flight is to the wedding of her ex-boyfriend, Alex (Jocko Sims), for whom she still has unresolved feelings. The show keeps viewers hooked all the way up to the cliffhanger ending of its Season 1 finale.

5 'How I Met Your Father' (2022-2023)

Created by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger

The reboot of How I Met Your Mother, How I Met Your Father, follows Sophie Tompkins (Kim Cattrall) as she tells her son the story of how she met his father. In the past, a younger Sophie (Hilary Duff) meets four men in one night– one of whom, Future Sophie reveals at the end of the pilot episode, is the father of her child. The first season is a great introduction to the show, but the second season is absolutely phenomenal.

With just two seasons (as it was sadly canceled after its Season 2 finale), How I Met Your Father makes for a great binge-watch to enjoy over the course of a single weekend. It has a hilarious central friend group, wonderful homages and Easter eggs to the original show, and some seriously swoonworthy romances– the best of these being what seemed to be a blossoming romance between Sophie and Sid (Suraj Sharma).

4 'Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23' (2012-2014)

Created by Nahnatchka Khan

Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 is the perfect watch for fans of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, 30 Rock, and Arrested Development, who are looking for a shorter show with a similar type of humor. The show starts right after June Colburn (Dreama Walker) moves to New York City for a job that falls apart almost immediately. Things get worse when her perfect new roommate, Chloe (Krysten Ritter), turns out to be a scam artist.

The show is filled with wildly funny and weird schemes from Chloe, like when she storms into the office of People magazine, fires a bunch of people, and makes herself the boss for a week. At the heart of it all is the hilarious duo that is June and Chloe, and the surprisingly sweet way that they care for each other, even though they're extremely different. The show has wonderfully over-the-top episodes and a delightful central group, making it the perfect watch for anyone looking for a good laugh.