Love them or hate them - or take a third option and fall somewhere in between - you can't deny that movies based on real-life people tend to do well come Oscar season. There's something about seeing actors recreating historical events and portraying figures from history that scratches an itch for many, viewers and voters alike. It's common to see actors nominated or winning for accurately portraying a real person on screen, and sometimes the films themselves also win big on Oscar night.

There are 21 Best Picture winners that can be classified as biopics, with the term used fairly loosely here to include any movie where at least the main character was a real person. As such, this disqualifies movies like Ben-Hur and Gladiator, which had fictional main characters but some others based on real-life figures, though films like Shakespeare in Love and Amadeus - which play around with history a decent amount but have protagonists who were real people - qualify. All these biographical movies are ranked below, starting with the middle of the road and ending with the great.

21 'The Great Ziegfeld' (1936)

Director: Robert Z. Leonard

Flo Ziegfeld might’ve been someone who did great things, but the film about his life, The Great Ziegfeld, is pretty far from greatness, even by the standards of the 1930s. It makes a decent enough choice to depict the life of a Broadway producer through the format of a movie musical, which can lead to some occasionally impressive instances of spectacle, but not enough to salvage the film as a whole.

The biggest problem with The Great Ziegfeld is that it’s far too long, running for approximately three hours, and inadvertently making you feel every single minute. On paper, a larger-than-life figure arguably deserves a rather grand runtime for their story to be told, but this is a tedious watch and a low point for Best Picture-winning biopics, even when taking into consideration its age.

20 'Green Book' (2018)

Director: Peter Farrelly

There’s already a certain amount of infamy around Green Book, and it’s sort of joined the likes of 2005’s Crash as a somewhat awkward Best Picture winner that probably didn’t deserve that level of acclaim. That being said, this 2018 release is at least a little better than Crash, and there’s some likability and humor to be found here in its true story about two people of different backgrounds striking up an unlikely friendship in the 1960s.

Viggo Mortensen plays a bouncer/driver who’s tasked with driving Mahershala Ali’s character, who’s an African-American pianist trying to navigate the segregated and sometimes dangerous Deep South. Green Book handles themes around prejudice and race in a sometimes clumsy and potentially inauthentic way, but its better moments do make it watchable in parts, albeit ultimately a little forgettable.

19 'Shakespeare in Love' (1998)

Director: John Madden

Like the aforementioned Green Book and Crash, Shakespeare in Love is another example of a contested Best Picture winner, though when one approaches it on its own merits, it’s still a decent film. There may have been some level of over-excitement to its reception, but it delivers a breezy romantic comedy set hundreds of years ago, centering on William Shakespeare’s love life as he writes a play that eventually becomes Romeo and Juliet.

It's not a film too concerned with historical accuracy, and not all the characters within are directly representative of real people, though obviously Shakespeare was, even while elements of the story are more speculation than anything else. In contrast, Saving Private Ryan, which had been the favorite to win Best Picture that year, was historically accurate during some sequences (notably the harrowing D-Day opening), though most of the main characters in that film were fictional. Then in Shakespeare in Love, some characters were real people, but they get up to fictional/speculative things.

18 'The King's Speech' (2010)

Director: Tom Hooper

The King’s Speech tells a fairly interesting historical story in a competent way, though the more daring and interesting biographical Best Picture nominee of that year was The Social Network (it’s aged better since, too). Still, what you get here is decent and inoffensive stuff, with the narrative revolving around King George VI overcoming a speech impediment as the UK braces itself for the start of World War II.

It does everything a crowd-pleasing historical film needs to, accurately capturing a time and place, setting up some easy-to-understand stakes, and then showing how the protagonist eventually overcomes what once seemed like an insurmountable obstacle. The King's Speech is not the kind of Best Picture winner that’s going to stick with everyone, by any means, but there are far worse ways to spend 118 minutes.

17 'The Life of Emile Zola' (1937)

Director: William Dieterle

Coming out one year after the aforementioned The Great Ziegfeld, The Life of Emile Zola represents at least something of a step in the right direction for biographical awards contenders. It makes very plain from the title that this one’s going to be a straightforward story about the titular figure’s life, and presents just that over a runtime that’s mercifully a good hour shorter than the prior biopic that won Best Picture.

Emile Zola was a French writer who was an influential figure in the 1800s, and one whose line of work saw him crossing over into the political world as his life went on. The Life of Emile Zola is not particularly well-known by Best Picture winner standards, but when watched today it’s certainly not bad, and its influence on the biopic/life story genre within cinema can certainly be observed.

16 'Chariots of Fire' (1981)

Director: Hugh Hudson

While it might not be the most popular sports movie of all time, Chariots of Fire is up there as a somewhat iconic one, perhaps mostly due to its memorable score from Vangelis and the theme that perfectly accompanies the slow-motion running. There is a whole movie beyond that, however, with the story overall recounting the lives of two runners as they train to be Olympic athletes in the 1920s.

Those two main characters were real people, Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams, and so beyond being a historical drama, Chariots of Fire does also manage to function as a biographical film about the lives of two young/ambitious men. It doesn’t rewrite what a sports movie is capable of, by any means, but it is a well-made and rewarding watch, particularly for film fans who also find the (some would say underrated) sport of running interesting.

15 'Mutiny on the Bounty' (1935)

Director: Frank Lloyd

There have been a fair few movies called Mutiny on the Bounty released over the decades, but the best of them is arguably the one that won Best Picture: the 1935 version starring Charles Laughton and Clark Gable. It’s a compelling blend of historical drama and adventure film, and given it centers on a real-life event and follows people who actually existed, it can arguably qualify as a biographical film.

As depicted in Mutiny on the Bounty, Fletcher Christian did indeed lead a revolt against the contentious William Bligh, with the film detailing how this came to happen and what the consequences were. It’s an old-fashioned film, sure – and an admittedly old one, coming out almost 90 years ago – but those who like classic, grand-scale films from this era will surely find things to like about Mutiny on the Bounty.

14 'A Beautiful Mind' (2001)

Director: Ron Howard

Russell Crowe has the distinction of starring in two Best Picture winners back to back: first with 2000’s action-packed Gladiator, and then the following year with A Beautiful Mind. The latter is far removed from the former, though, despite both taking home Best Picture, seeing as A Beautiful Mind centers on a mathematician named John Nash as he grapples with having schizophrenia.

You could label it Oscar bait, as it does hit all the notes it needs to with perhaps more intensity than it has to, but it still mostly works and delivers compelling drama while telling an engaging life story. At the end of the day, A Beautiful Mind might not be amazing, but neither is it anywhere close to bad, and it’s good by the standards of a very traditional crowd-pleaser.

13 'Spotlight' (2015)

Director: Tom McCarthy

The story told at the center of Spotlight is an important and unsettling one, and the acting is commendable all-around, even if you’d be hard-pressed to call the filmmaking on offer flashy. Perhaps that approach is deliberate, though, considering the film wants to be a no-nonsense look at how a team of journalists worked together to expose corruption and systemic abuse within the Catholic Church, despite the professional risks that came with doing so.

Spotlight feels like a modern take on something like All the President’s Men, taking a true story, centering it around journalists, and upping things a little stakes-wise to make the film overall perhaps more thrilling than reality. And, as the key characters here are based on the real-life people who worked on this monumental expose, it’s also possible to call Spotlight something of a biopic.

12 'The Sound of Music' (1965)

Director: Robert Wise

It might be somewhat surprising for some to learn that there’s a degree of historical truth to the story at the center of The Sound of Music. Sure, in real life, things probably weren’t as dramatic as they are in the film, and it’s unlikely anyone would’ve broken out in song outside the context of giving a performance, but the characters at the film’s core were all real people.

It’s an interesting blend of old-fashioned musical numbers and a real-life historical narrative, following a young woman becoming governess for a widowed man and his seven children, inspiring the latter and eventually becoming romantically involved with the former. Those who don’t love old-school musicals should probably tread cautiously, and there is a sense that The Sound of Music is also a tiny bit long, but it’s otherwise easy to understand why it’s achieved classic status.

11 'Out of Africa' (1985)

Director: Sydney Pollack

A film worth watching for the sheer fact that it pairs an actress as iconic as Meryl Streep with an actor as iconic as Robert Redford, Out of Africa mostly delivers when it comes to being a large-scale, sweeping romantic epic. The story is based on the life of Karen Blixen, particularly focusing on how she went to live in Africa during the early 20th century and fell in love with a hunter named Denys Finch Hatton.

It's not always accurate, like many historical/biographical films, and those who read Blixen’s autobiography might be surprised at some of the deviations and omissions within Out of Africa. But, if one takes the film on its own merits and judges it as its own thing, it delivers on being an old-fashioned romance film with an interesting historical setting and simple yet moving central story.

10 'Argo' (2012)

Director: Ben Affleck

Argo has one of those true stories that feels hard to believe, making it easily one of the most thrilling biopics/historical dramas to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. It revolves around an ambitious CIA plan to rescue hostages during the Iran hostage crisis (which occurred between 1979 and 1981), principally by pretending to be a film crew shooting a sci-fi movie near where the hostages were being held.

If you want to research the parts of Argo that occurred differently in real life from how they occurred in the movie, you could be reading for a while, so perhaps it’s better just to let a few things slide. It captures what happened well enough, condensing it enough and shifting some things around to stay entertaining, and perhaps at the end of the day, that’s what’s most important, seeing as Argo is supremely engaging.

9 'The Last Emperor' (1987)

Director: Bernardo Bertolucci

The one genre Academy Award voters seem to love just as much as the biopic genre is the humble (or, more often than not, not-so-humble) epic. As such, it’s easy to see why The Last Emperor had appeal for those behind the Oscars, giving it runs for 163 minutes, spans multiple decades, and tells one historical figure’s dramatic life story. Admittedly, the fact it’s also extremely well-made helped its success, too.

The titular last emperor is a man named Pu Yi, with The Last Emperor following how he became ruler of China as a young boy before political/social upheaval changed everything, and put his life on an entirely different and far more tumultuous course. The Last Emperor skillfully covers a great deal of time, always moving forward and telling its story in a way that remains interesting throughout the rather lengthy runtime.

8 'Gandhi' (1982)

Director: Richard Attenborough

Like The Last Emperor, Gandhi is another 1980s epic that takes place predominantly throughout decades of the 20th century, with the central figure here being lawyer turned anti-colonialist/political ethicist Mahatma Gandhi. It’s a truly ambitious sort of approach to telling a life story, indeed capturing much of its titular figure’s life, covering his formative years and building to his assassination in 1948.

Gandhi is a film that clocks in at over three hours, so sitting down to watch it can be something of a commitment, though thankfully a worthwhile one. It’s comprehensive and fittingly epic, and earns its runtime through showing so many years in the life of a man who achieved a great deal during his 78 years on Earth. That it also has a fantastic lead performance from Ben Kingsley as Gandhi helps immensely, too.

7 'A Man for All Seasons' (1966)

Director: Fred Zinnemann

A Man for All Seasons is underrated, as far as Best Picture winners go, because though many who’ve seen it have sung its praises, it doesn’t seem to be watched or talked about particularly often nowadays, even compared to other winners from the 1960s. Perhaps it’s because it does sound a little dry on paper, with the premise involving a political/religious dispute between King Henry VIII and Sir Thomas More, his Lord Chancellor.

Anyone not interested in royal or political stories might be starting to doze off already, but A Man for All Seasons proves surprisingly gripping thanks largely to how well it’s written, and how fantastically acted it is, with Paul Scofield as More being the standout. It takes a real-life event involving actual people from the 1500s and makes everything surprisingly snappy and interesting, ensuring this feels like a fairly overlooked Best Picture winner.

6 'Braveheart' (1995)

Director: Mel Gibson

Delivering brutal and gripping action scenes while also telling an explosive and emotional historical story, Braveheart is a winning blockbuster overall that proved popular with both audiences and Oscar voters alike. Its central figure is William Wallace, a Scottish warrior who swears revenge on English soldiers for murdering his wife, and then eventually ends up leading an army during a wide-scale rebellion against English rule in Scotland.

To repeat a phrase that might sound familiar by now, there are dramatic liberties taken within Braveheart for the sake of making the story… well, dramatic, but people are unlikely to argue that the film lacks entertainment value or a sense of true emotional weight. Braveheart does exactly what a historical action film needs to do, and that it is loosely based on real events is really just icing on the cake; nothing more, and nothing less.

5 'Patton' (1970)

Director: Franklin J. Schaffner

By the end of Patton, you might well believe that George C. Scott is somehow the reincarnation of General George S. Patton, or that he was somehow channeling the very essence of the man while playing him on screen. For nearly three hours, Scott absolutely demands your attention, chewing scenery but never to the point of things becoming ridiculous, all the while successfully capturing a larger-than-life historical figure through a larger-than-life performance.

Patton is a comprehensive look at the titular figure’s exploits during the Second World War, and how his aggressive style of leadership got him success on the battlefield and in hot water with some individuals in the U.S. Army. It’s a long sit, but a worthwhile one to be sure, and deserved Best Picture for the scale of its war sequences and Scott’s all-time great lead performance.

4 '12 Years a Slave' (2013)

Director: Steve McQueen

Another Best Picture winner that tells a difficult but essential story, 12 Years a Slave is based on the life of Solomon Northup, and adapted from Northup’s memoir of the same name. He was a man who, during the early 1840s, ended up being kidnapped and sold into slavery, forced to work on a brutal plantation for more than a decade before surviving, being rescued, and living to tell – and write down – the tale.

There are no punches pulled when it comes to depicting the brutal conditions slaves were forced to live and work under in 12 Years a Slave, and it’s undeniably difficult to watch much of the film, becoming even more troubling because it’s a true story. Still, it’s exceptionally well-acted and crafted overall, and even if it’s not an easy watch, it is the kind of film most should dedicate at least one viewing to during their lives.

3 'Amadeus' (1984)

Director: Miloš Forman

It’s not always easy to call a movie perfect, or even near-perfect, but Amadeus is one of those rare movies that comes dangerously close to achieving perfection. It’s an ambitious film that looks at the supposed rivalry between two composers: one the immature, young, genius, and better-remembered Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and the other older, bitter, jealous, and less well-known, Antonio Salieri.

For as brilliant as it can be, it’s hard to call Amadeus a biopic in the traditional sense, given there’s some speculation involved, given both composers lived during the 1700s, and because the two subjects are placed further at odds for dramatic effect. But when the drama’s this compelling, and the exploration surrounding themes of madness, obsession, and creativity are so thorough, it can be hard to complain too much about some historical liberties (especially given the whole film is framed as an elderly Salieri remembering and recounting things that happened decades earlier).

2 'Schindler’s List' (1993)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg has no shortage of historical movies within his filmography, but of them all, it’s quite plain to see that Schindler’s List stands tall as the best of the lot. It’s one of the greatest war movies ever made, spanning three hours and providing insight into the life of Oskar Schindler, and how he used his fortune amassed as a successful industrialist to save more than 1000 Jewish lives during the Holocaust.

Schindler’s List explores one of the most horrific historical events of all time in stark and unflinching detail, though ultimately finds some hope by the end of it all through centering on the victory Schindler was able to achieve. It was no easy task to both tell an uncompromising story accurately and find some way to highlight a small amount of good within the horror, but Spielberg pulls it off with Schindler’s List, and it’s overall a film that lives up to its remarkable reputation.

