Biopics, particularly musical ones, seem to be gaining in popularity once again, with films like Oppenheimer and, more recently, A Complete Unknown receiving rave reviews. This genre can certainly be powerful when done right, bringing a fascinating person to life on screen and helping the viewer understand what made them tick. Biopics allow viewers to experience history through a deeply personal lens, the epitome of what Roger Ebert called cinema's function as an "empathy machine."

With this in mind, this list considers some of the must-watch biopics. They represent this format at its very best, serving as not just history lessons but powerful narratives that capture the essence of their subjects. These movies cut away the distance of history and make their protagonists feel immediate and relevant once more. The finest of them manage to be hugely entertaining at the same time.

10 'Lincoln' (2012)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

"Do we choose to be born? Or are we fitted to the times we're born into?" Steven Spielberg pulled off an impressive feat with his portrait of America's greatest president. Lincoln follows the final months of Abraham Lincoln's (Daniel Day-Lewis) life as he fights to pass the Thirteenth Amendment and bring an end to slavery in the United States. With the Civil War still raging, Lincoln (Daniel Day-Lewis) faces opposition from political rivals and within his own party as he navigates the delicate and morally complex process of securing enough votes to change the Constitution.

The film is intricate and meticulous, if occasionally a little dry. This is an immersive, disciplined, and refreshingly cerebral historical drama, leaning into complexity rather than mythologizing. The director is utterly confident and assured here, as is his star. Day-Lewis turns in a towering performance exuding gravitas, rightly earning him his third Best Actor Oscar.