There’s nothing Hollywood loves more than a stunning transformation and a scandalous story. In the Hulu original limited series, Pam and Tommy, Lily James and Sebastian Stan go fully undercover as Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. The result is a fantastically fun biopic series about love as the media world enters the dawn of a new era where privacy is seldom found but sold.

After the newlywed’s sex tape is stolen and released on the internet for all to see by Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen), the married couple wades into uncharted territory where privacy as they know it is gone. The series delves deep into both Anderson and Lee’s life by framing the scandal in a whole new context with a sympathetic gaze while also administering comedic touches. If you crave the drama and glory of the elite, there are plenty larger than life television biopics floating around out there, waiting for their close-up. Here are an additional nine celebrity biopic series to watch that offer glitz, glamour, and fame.

Betty and Joan: Feud (2017)

Two icons came together to make one of the defining horror films of the 60s and in the process created the most legendary on-set feud. Bette Davis and Joan Crawford were two of the biggest stars on the silver screen during the 30s and 40s, but by the 60s they both found it difficult to find work in Hollywood due to ageism and sexism. That all changed with What Ever Happened to Baby Jane, a horror film about two washed up sisters who used to be stars but are now forgotten while living under the same roof with murderous intentions. The 1962 film would go on to score numerous Academy Award nominations, including a Best Actress nod for Davis, much to Crawford’s dismay. Ryan Murphy’s limited series, Betty and Joan: Feud, is an in-depth, whirlwind series following both the on and off-screen drama that plagued both actresses, played to perfection by Susan Sarandon as Davis and Jessica Lange as Crawford.

Depending on whom you ask, the crimes committed by the two leading ladies on set can be considered quite catastrophic or incidental. Backstabbing gossip proved violent, and neither woman survived the production process unscathed. Though no one was physically attacked, unless you consider Crawford’s accusation that Davis really did kick her hard continuously during one scene, the mental scars lasted a lifetime. Regardless of how anyone sees it, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane was a triumphant endeavor, and Betty and Joan: Feud helps cement the case that both Davis and Crawford will forever remain two of the greatest actors to ever step foot in front of the camera.

Fosse/Verdon (2019)

Bob Fosse is one of the most influential choreographers of all time and helped usher in a new era of dance while also transforming into a hot shot director during the 70s in Hollywood. An Oscar and multi–Tony Award winner, his story has been told countless times to varying degrees of success as he was a notoriously complex and vice-ridden artist. His former wife, creative partner, and Broadway star, Gwen Verdon, has often been left on the sidelines while his life has been tirelessly explored even though her contributions to the world of dance and theater have been just as great.

The 2019 FX limited series, Fosse/Verdon, corrects that mistake and while Sam Rockwell is charismatic as ever as the famed choreographer, it is Michelle Williams take on Verdon that commands every scene as she takes audiences on a rollercoaster ride through the many triumphs and slumps of the Tony Award winner's legendary career. Williams rightly won an Emmy for her performance, and one of the all-time great entertainers finally got to take center stage and have her story told with meticulous detail and of course, a jazz square of two.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (2018)

After the towering success of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Ryan Murphy returned to television once again with a phenomenal limited series about one of the most notorious murders of the 90s. A stylistic thriller, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, explores the lead up and aftermath to the assassination of the world-famous fashion designer Gianni Versace (played by Edgar Ramirez) and Darren Criss is terrifying as the murderer, Andrew Cunanan. Penélope Cruz co-stars as Versace’s sister, Donatella Versace, and she fully transforms into the Italian icon while digging deep into the grief and loss she held for her brother.

Spanning over ten episodes, the series follows the disturbed Cunanan as he goes on a killing spree across America and ends it by murdering the fashion titan in Miami, Florida. Leaving the world shocked and saddened, it offers a disturbing look into the mind of a killer while exploring the cultural stains the crime left behind. The series would go on to win numerous Emmy Awards, including Best Actor for Criss, Outstanding Directing for Murphy, and Outstanding Limited Series.

Mrs. America (2020)

The adversary to Gloria Steinem and Betty Friedan finally got her moment to shine in the sleek limited series Mrs. America. While Steinem and Friedan can be found in almost any textbook covering the rise and reign of the second wave of feminism during the 60s and 70s, Phyllis Schlafly is often left out though her impact on women’s rights is just as extreme. An author, housewife and mother to six children, Schlafly ruthlessly campaigned against the Equal Rights Amendment throughout the 70s as it was gaining tremendous steam, and eventually succeeded in ending its ratification.

A vocal Republican and scholar preaching that women belong in the home and kitchen, Cate Blanchett transforms into the calculating Schlafly across eight engrossing episodes. Mrs. America also extends its hand by dedicating each episode to a different force of nature within the second wave of feminism, including Shirley Chisholm (Uzo Aduba), Bella Abzug (Margo Martindale), and Sarah Paulson as a fictional housewife in the midst of an awakening. Rose Byrne and Tracy Ullman co-star as Steinem and Friedan respectively and give career defining performances as two feminist icons fighting for a change that would never come.

Genius: Aretha (2021)

The Queen of Soul gets the proper treatment with Genius: Aretha, thanks to Tony Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo stepping into the shoes of arguably the greatest singer of all time: Aretha Franklin. Tracking Franklin’s dazzling rise to fame while pealing back the curtains of her childhood in Detroit, Erivo does all her own singing and nails every note. Delving into her difficult upbringing during the 50s and complex relationship with her father in addition to focusing on various projects such as Franklin’s 1972 masterpiece, Amazing Grace; Genius: Aretha is a thoughtful examination of one of the greatest musical forces that the world has ever seen. Running for a total of eight episodes and featuring all of Franklin's greatest hits, the series is both a love letter and proud proclamation of how an artist can change the world for the better, which Franklin certainly did.

Halston (2021)

Ewan McGregor goes all in as the legendary fashion designer Roy Halston in the Netflix Original series, Halston. Created by Ryan Murphy, the 70s have never looked more beautifully wicked as the titular character fights tooth and nail amongst the fabulous parties at studio 54 and flashing cameras to make a name for himself. Going through many phases to varying degrees of success starting in the 60s and running through the 80s, Halston fell victim to various vices which created several roadblocks in his celebrated career. Rich with celebrities and gowns, many other fashion icons dance across the screen throughout the limited series and Krysta Rodriguez is a dead ringer for Halston’s most notable muse, Liza Minnelli. Based upon the 1991 novel, Simple, Halston written by Steven Gaines, McGregor is fantastic as the troubled designer and Murphy is once again right at home telling another tale of a massive pop culture icon.

Dickinson (2019-2021)

If you like modern touches in old times, try the comedy-drama series, Dickinson. Emily Dickinson is one of literature's greatest heroes, and she's written some of the most beloved poems of all time. Hailee Steinfeld sparkles as the titular writer in the Apple TV+ series, Dickinson, and easy to say it’s unlike any other biopic out there. Though it’s set during the 1800s, the series is inflicted with various pop songs and modern-like dialogue, and it’s a pitch perfect combination to go alongside magnificent costumes, set pieces, and theatricality. Just ending this year after three entertaining seasons, Dickinson also has fun introducing other iconic writers into the fold, most notably with Billy Eichner making an appearance as Walt Whitman in the latest installment. As Dickinson thrives at a time when women’s voices were often crushed, the series offers a charming showcase of the artistic process while the artist herself comes of age and finds her voice.

Selena: The Series (2020-2021)

If you want a classic Hollywood biopic that follows in the formulaic footsteps of movies such as Coal Miner’s Daughter and Bohemian Rhapsody, Selena: the Series is your answer. Focusing on the once in a lifetime talent that was Selena Quintanilla, the Netflix original follow’s the singer’s explosive rise to fame and her time touring as a star. Going on to become one of the biggest and most influential artists of the early 90s. Christian Serratos (Twilight) stars as the grown-up superstar and dons many of the famous outfits that made Selena a fashion icon while also giving a heartfelt performance as the multi-talented singer. The series spans across multiple decades and offers a window into the singer’s professional and personal life, and it paints a sincere portrait of Selena as she falls in and out of love behind the scenes while never giving up on her dreams or music.

