To be perfectly honest, biographical movies can be a little boring sometimes, given they summarize real-life events and follow true stories, some of which the viewer will be familiar with before even watching. A biographical film will often want to condense things down a certain way, too, with various techniques and strategies for doing so emerging time and again, all becoming familiar to anyone who watches more than a handful of biopics.

But biopics can still be exciting, depending on the story being told and also depending on how the filmmakers choose to tackle the story in question. Some people have lived exciting, intense, or even surprising lives, and therefore, putting their experiences on screen can result in biographical thrillers, so to speak. The following movies all tell biographical and/or historical stories, while keeping the pacing snappy and the level of tension high, ensuring they manage to be both thrillers and biopics simultaneously.

10 'The Imitation Game' (2014)

Director: Morten Tyldum

Image via TWC

The Imitation Game does ultimately show that even biopics classifiable as thrillers can still stick to well-worn tropes, because there is a little about the film that could be called formulaic. There aren’t too many surprises to the film, but it does take place at the height of World War II and uses this as a way to keep the stakes fittingly high, telling the story of cryptanalyst Alan Turing working to break Nazi Germany codes and, in turn, hopefully turn the tide of war in the Allies’ favor.

Benedict Cumberbatch is excellent as Turing, and The Imitation Game does deserve credit for being a biopic, a thriller, and something of a non-traditional war movie, too (as the scenes of actual combat are low to non-existent). It all works quite well and ends up being a solid film, ultimately being a little more committed to feeling like a biopic than a thriller, though.

Watch on Netflix

9 'Captain Phillips' (2013)

Director: Paul Greengrass

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Paul Greengrass is well-known for his work on the Bourne series, and had made a historical thriller earlier than Captain Phillips with 2006’s United 93. Captain Phillips is similarly intense to that film, but does feel a little more like a biopic, owing to its focus on one central character (the titular Captain Phillips), and his experience with having his ship hijacked by Somali pirates.

It was released just a few years after the real-life event happened, given the hijacking took place in 2009. Greengrass manages to milk a great deal of tension out of the simple premise, and the anxiety stays high throughout most of the runtime, which is impressive, considering it’s longer than two hours. Tom Hanks and Barkhad Abdi both earned well-deserved acclaim for their performances, with Captain Phillips feeling like one of the most suspenseful movies based on true events released in (somewhat) recent memory.

Watch on Hulu

8 '127 Hours' (2010)

Director: Danny Boyle

Image Via Searchlight Pictures

There’s no need to mince words: 127 Hours might well be one of the most harrowing non-horror movies ever made, and the knowledge that it’s based on a true story makes it all the more uneasy. The film follows a mountain climber who finds himself in a truly mortifying situation, getting his arms stuck under an unmovable boulder with no one around to help get it off, effectively trapping him.

To keep things interesting, director Danny Boyle does have strange and sometimes surreal tangents throughout the film, reflecting the central character’s distress and psychologically overwhelming situation, all while mustering up the courage to inevitably do the unthinkable to break free. 127 Hours is a simple survival thriller executed with style and emotion, and functions well as both a recreation of real-life events and as a work of dread-filled suspense filmmaking.

Watch on Max

7 'Argo' (2012)

Director: Ben Affleck

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Argo shows that even Oscar voters like a good pulse-quickening movie every now and then, because it stands as one of the few thrillers to ever win Best Picture. Its story is one that would be seen as implausible if it were created as a work of fiction, seeing as the premise involves a CIA operation to rescue hostages caught up in the Iranian Revolution by pretending to shoot a low-budget sci-fi movie.

The plan is seen as the only option, at a point, and so it gets executed in painstaking detail, all building to a final act that’s immensely suspenseful, even if you know the outcome. Argo is sometimes viewed as a lesser Best Picture winner, but it still works well overall and is undeniably entertaining and fast-moving, with the novelty factor of its premise also going a long way to making the whole thing work.

Rent on Apple TV

6 'Foxcatcher' (2014)

Director: Bennett Miller

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

On the surface, Foxcatcher is definable as a sports movie, but it’s an exceedingly harrowing and grim one, perhaps giving Raging Bull a run for its money as the most emotionally intense sports movie of all time. Steve Carell stars as John E. du Pont, a mysterious and troubled multimillionaire who wants to sponsor two brothers as they train for the 1988 Summer Olympics.

He gets particularly involved in their lives, eventually to an uncomfortable extent, and then certain events unfold that prove alarming; perhaps even more so because much of what is shown in the film happened – or probably happened – in real life. Foxcatcher is a little hard to recommend because of where it takes its audience, but it functions as a biopic, a sports film, and an unnerving thriller all at once, feeling surprisingly well-balanced overall.

Foxcatcher The greatest Olympic Wrestling Champion brother team joins Team Foxcatcher led by multimillionaire sponsor John E. du Pont as they train for the 1988 games in Seoul - a union that leads to unlikely circumstances.

Watch on Hulu

5 'Missing' (1982)

Director: Costa-Gavras

Image via Universal Pictures

Featuring fantastically convincing performances from Sissy Spacek and Jack Lemmon, Missing has a simple premise befitting its blunt title, but it’s the atmosphere and some of the underlying themes that make it have a lasting impact. It follows the disappearance of a young man and the efforts of two loved ones – his wife and his father – to locate him, though the two certainly don’t get along or see eye-to-eye at first.

The search becomes more desperate as things progress, and though it’s a slow-burn kind of film, Missing still very much feels like a thriller, albeit an understated and quite somber one. It’s not in a rush, but it still keeps the tension and discomfort high, and undoubtedly succeeds in accurately portraying the grief and anxiety these two people involved in this search would’ve felt in real life.

Missing (1982) Based on the real-life experiences of Ed Horman. A conservative American businessman travels to Chile to investigate the sudden disappearance of his son after a military takeover. Accompanied by his son’s wife, he uncovers a trail of cover-ups that implicate the US State Department which supports the dictatorship.

Buy on Amazon

4 'JFK' (1991)

Director: Oliver Stone

Image via Warner Bros.

Watching an Oliver Stone movie can often make one feel paranoid and on edge; sometimes in a good way, and sometimes not so much. He’s not the most consistent of filmmakers, but when he knocks things out of the park, the results can be spell-binding, and the epic JFK sees Stone at his best (not to mention his most conspiratorial).

The tension, paranoia, and conspiracy aspects of it all are understandable, because JFK is all about the assassination of the titular President, and the various strange events that occurred both at the time he was assassinated and in the days/weeks/months/years following. It recounts certain historical truths and embellishes others, but does emerge as a fairly strong portrait of district attorney Jim Garrison (Kevin Costner), unpacking how he’s drawn into the case and following how he becomes continually obsessed, paranoid, and perhaps even delusional, the more he explores it all.

JFK Release Date December 20, 1991 Director Oliver Stone Cast Kevin Costner , Gary Oldman , Jack Lemmon , Walter Matthau , Sally Kirkland , Anthony Ramirez Runtime 189 Main Genre Drama

Rent on Apple TV

3 'The Insider' (1999)

Director: Michael Mann

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Michael Mann is probably best known for his crime/thriller/action movies, but he’s also approached various true-life stories before, bringing interesting spins to the biopic genre with films like Ali (2001) and Ferrari (2023). Neither of those could quite be called thrillers, though, while 1999’s The Insider certainly could, given how it follows the real-life story of 60 Minutes doing an exposé on the tobacco industry in a very suspenseful way.

With a fantastic cast led by Al Pacino and Russell Crowe, The Insider might not sound nail-biting on paper, but Mann does a fantastic job at exposing the stakes of the story, and driving home how dangerous the exposé was for those involved. It’s a long movie, running over the 2.5-hour mark, but it’s riveting for just about all of its runtime, and tells its story in a way that feels both exciting and grounded.

Watch on Criterion

2 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Image via Universal

Leave it to Christopher Nolan to take the true-life story of J. Robert Oppenheimer and turn it into a psychological thriller of sorts, with this approach ultimately being a wise one to take. Oppenheimer played a significant role in the development of the atomic bomb, which ended one war (and killed countless people) while forcing the beginning of a new, Colder war, as well as ensuring humanity was doomed to live in fear of all-out nuclear warfare.

Oppenheimer is at its best when it’s at its most thrilling, with the sequence involving the testing of the atomic bomb being gripping, and the exploration of Oppenheimer’s state of mind also being engrossing. It stumbles a little in the final act, when it becomes more of a courtroom drama, but brings it home for a knockout ending. It’s a big, ambitious, widely-praised, and largely successful film, being a unique biopic and having some superbly intense thriller-focused sequences throughout.

Watch on Peacock

1 'All the President’s Men' (1976)

Director: Alan J. Pakula

Image via Warner Bros.

Movies about whistleblowing and uncovering corruption in general tend to be naturally intense affairs, and All the President’s Men is no exception. Though it covers the Watergate scandal and is therefore one story that most viewers will know the eventual outcome of, it’s such a well-made movie that the tension remains, no matter how inevitable the conclusion of the film may seem.

It’s got career-best performances from both Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman, the pair leading an impressive cast and playing two reporters for the Washington Post as they take part in uncovering the Watergate scandal, which altered the way many viewed politics in general. All the President’s Men certainly feels like a finely crafted work of fiction, but the suspenseful and conspiracy-heavy narrative actually happened. Perhaps some of it’s slightly embellished for the purposes of making a film, but it still hits various true-to-life beats and recreates the experiences of actual people.

All the President's Men Release Date April 4, 1976 Director Alan J. Pakula Cast Dustin Hoffman , Robert Redford , Jack Warden , Martin Balsam , Hal Holbrook , Jason Robards Runtime 138 Main Genre Drama

Rent on Apple TV

NEXT: The Worst Music Biopics, Ranked