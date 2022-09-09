The long-awaited film about the legendary life of Marilyn Monroe starring Ana de Armas, Blonde, is to be released on September 16th and is set to display a new portrayal of the blonde bombshell's tragic life from beginning to end. The legacy of Marilyn Monroe has been the subject of many films in the past, with examples such as My Week With Marilyn exploring the starlet's turbulent relationship with fame, as well as the true-crime documentary The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe exploring her abrupt death, highlighting her everlasting legacy and public fascination that will, of course, inspire other projects about the actress to continue well into the future.

Biopics have become all the rage in recent years, with Baz Luhrmann's hit Elvis being the most recent entry in the ever-growing genre. With all that said, there are, of course, more people and artists in history who deserve their own stories told. Women's contributions to music, film, TV, and other entertainment spheres in show business are countless; their stories and efforts deserve some light shed on them.

Dolly Parton

The fact that a major studio hasn't already jumped at the opportunity to produce a biopic about this woman is unbelievably shocking and borderline criminal; Dolly Parton has just done so much! There have been a few made-for-TV films about her childhood and upbringing, but after spending almost five whole decades in all corners of show business, it's astoundingly clear that a few TV specials cannot display the full extent of her impressive legacy.

Dolly is a beloved icon in music as well as a bonafide fashion icon, and her rise to success as a talented musician, actress, theme-park entrepreneur, and philanthropist is a story that needs to be on the silver screen. Please. An actress who could try and face the intimidating task of portraying Dolly could potentially be Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth, with Dolly expressing that she would make an excellent contender. Dolly's biopic may one day hit cinemas worldwide, but until then, we can only hope and dream.

Hattie McDaniel

Hattie McDaniel was the first Black actor to receive an Academy Award and was briefly portrayed in the Ryan Murphy series Hollywood by Queen Latifah, but her real, untold story has yet to be produced. Hattie was born in 1893 and was the youngest of 13 children, with her father being a formerly enslaved man and a Civil War veteran. She had dreams of having a film career but mostly found herself mostly playing maids, leading her to the role of Mammy in Gone With The Wind, a role that would define her career.

Unfortunately, the film placed Hattie between a rock and a hard place; the controversial depiction of racial stereotypes and white-washing of the reality of slavery led the NAACP to criticize her involvement, while the racist discrimination in Hollywood forced her to be excluded from the film's premiere as well at the very ceremony where she won her first Oscar. Hattie is a groundbreaking and pivotal figure in Hollywood's history, but she also leaves behind a complicated legacy of the complexities and injustice of systemic racism. Hattie's life was extraordinary but not as well-known as it should be, and she more than deserves to have a biopic made about her.

Audrey Hepburn

The forever glamour icon of Hollywood and the eternal poster-child of luxury jewelry brand Tiffany's, Audrey Hepburn is one of the most iconic actresses that has ever stepped foot in Hollywood. She has been lauded as a beacon of style ever since her appearance as Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's, with the image of her in a little black dress, opera-length gloves, tiara, and a huge Tiffany's diamond necklace draped around her neck literally being plastered onto the posters of walls in bedrooms everywhere.

Her troubled childhood involved the Nazi invasion of her country and secretly assisting the resistance by delivering messages. Her humanitarian activities lasted well into her life through her extensive work with UNICEF as a goodwill ambassador. Actress Lily Collins has been compared to Tiffany's leading lady on many occasions, so her involvement in any future biopic would, of course, be more than welcome.

Debbie Harry

Before the talents of Lady Gaga or Madonna hit the scene, there was Debbie Harry, the vocalist and frontwoman of the new-wave rock band Blondie. It is not unfair to say that Debbie's contributions to music helped shape the exciting pop and rock world of the '70s and '80s, and needless to say, she is just immeasurably and objectively cool.

Debbie mentioned Emily Meade as a great fit for the part when asked about who should play her if she were ever to have a biopic. The fact that a biopic hasn't already been made about her is honestly pretty shocking considering her lasting influence over the image and legacy as a pioneer of rock music, but let's pray that it is not too far off the horizon.

Nina Simone

Back in 2016, a very controversial biopic about Nina Simone was released and received a pretty heavy blow in both commercial and critical responses, with the legendary jazz musician and civil rights activist being played by a much lighter-skinned Zoe Saldana (who later admitted regret on accepting the role) and even Nina's family denouncing the film entirely.

The incredible Nina Simone was a groundbreaking force and one of the most influential people of the 20th century, both with her skills in songwriting and music as well as her activism and social commentary regarding race, gender, and class, and so she deserves to have her story told correctly. Mary J. Blige was initially set to play Nina before Zoe, and if another biopic comes up, she should absolutely get it this time.

Mae West

On the topic of blonde bombshell actresses, Mae West's biopic should be next on the list. To say that Mae was before her time is an understatement; she had a wisecracking wit and an impeccable comedy style that lasted from the 1930s to today, and her commentary on sex and female pleasure has implemented her as an outspoken, feminist legend in film history.

She starred alongside Cary Grant in the 1932 film She Done Him Wrong as the character Lady Lou, where she uttered one of the most famous quotes in cinema; "Why don't you come up sometime and see me?". Considering her legacy, finding an actress to play Mae is a pretty daunting task. Still, since RuPaul's Drag Race alum Alaska Thunderf*ck 5000 did an incredible Snatch Game impersonation of Mae, maybe she could be up for the role?

Donna Summer

Donna Summer is the queen and patron saint of disco, a pivotal figure in '70s pop culture and the creation of electronic dance music. Donna remains one of the best-selling music artists of all time, so her voice, passion, and voluminous, quintessential hairstyle need to make their cinematic debut as soon as possible. Please!

The uncanny resemblance between Summer and Destiny's Childalum Kelly Rowland has also been pointed out, who herself has expressed an interest in portraying the disco legend. If a biopic were ever to happen then, Kelly would be first on the list, and we would be all happy to see it.

