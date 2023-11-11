Film biopics have become a popular genre in the film industry, with many acclaimed features being nominated for Academy Awards. This is especially true for the Best Actor category, where actors are often praised for fully embodying and transforming into real-life people.

It's not hard to guess why some people find biographies to be the most compelling category — telling the story of real-life individuals in an engaging and inspiring way is not an easy task to do. Still, many films have succeeded in doing so. Surprisingly, by 2016, less than a quarter of all biographical films in the past had told women's stories. While the majority of celebrated biopics are male-fronted, there are also plenty of captivating, powerful tales about inspiring women viewers should add to their watchlists.

15 'On the Basis of Sex' (2018)

Based on the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

On the Basis of Sex portrays the true story of the fierce Ruth Bader Ginsburg (played by Felicity Jones), depicting her personal struggles and continuous fight for equal rights. It also features the early cases of Bader Ginsburg's complex career, which eventually led to her nomination as U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice. Not only is this glossy and powerful biographical film female-centric but also female-directed.

Mimi Leder's inspiring biopic sheds a relevant light on Bader Ginsburg's incredible achievements. The female political figure broke gender norms and paved the way for many women in the field by becoming the second woman and the first Jewish woman ever appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Furthermore, Bader Ginsburg was also a supporter of gay rights and other marginalized groups.

14 'Priscilla' (2023)

Based on the life of Priscilla Presley

Like many other films by Sofia Coppola, A24's most recent movie is a meticulous, intimate portrait of girlhood and isolation. This time, the director carefully depicts the teenage and young adult years of Priscilla Presley, based on her memoir "Elvis and Me." Coppola assures that a more accurate side of Elvis and Priscilla's often romanticized relationship, which began when she was only fourteen, is addressed. As many would agree, this is something that Baz Luhrman's acclaimed 2022 film failed to achieve.

With aesthetically pleasing imagery and a haunting narrative, Priscilla is a better-than-average biopic. Presley was a major fashion icon in the 1960s, inspiring the looks of well-known artists like Lana Del Rey (whom Coppola actually reached out to regarding an original track for the film) and Amy Winehouse. Over time, she also established herself as a successful business executive.

13 'Lady Sings the Blues' (1972)

Based on the life of Billie Holiday

Starring 1960s diva Diana Ross in the lead role — perfectly showcasing her acting efforts in an Oscar-nominated performance — Lady Sings the Blues is a showbiz biographical drama focusing on the story of the troubled life and career of the legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday.

Lady Sings the Blues is inspiring in how it portrays the life of the legendary music icon, focusing on Holiday's tumultuous journey as both an artist and a human being. At its heart is the star's resilience and strength in the face of adversity, which ultimately results in a powerful biopic that further cements her powerful influence in the music world. Generally considered a great pick for music enthusiasts with a central performance that further elevates it, Lady Sings the Blues is a testament to Holliday's legacy.

12 'Maria' (2024)

Based on the life of Maria Callas

In her big Hollywood comeback, Angelina Jolie shines as Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín's latest installment of his "Important Women" biopic trilogy. The period drama sees the world's greatest opera singer live the last days of her life in 1970s Paris as she confronts her identity and life.

Although Jolie is the biggest highlight of the film (with the movie failing to satisfy audiences in other respects), Maria provides audiences with stunning cinematography and artistic direction. While it is technically not a comprehensive exploration of Callas' life (particularly since it focuses in her last days), it still provides audiences with an emotional and inspiring portrayal of her character, emphasizing her inner strength and unwavering passion despite everything she has endured.

11 'Frida' (2002)

Based on the life of Frida Kahlo

This 2002 must-see biography stars the immensely talented and undeniably charismatic Mexican actress Salma Hayek in one of her most memorable performances, for which she was Oscar-nominated. Frida provides audiences with an intriguing biopic of one of the world's most famous and recognizable artists, Frida Kahlo. Set in Mexico City, the 2002 film highlights the painter's controversial life, tracing her tempestuous relationship with her mentor and other illicit affairs. It also tackles Frida's career, ahead-of-her-time thinking, and unique demeanor.

No doubt, Kahlo is one of the most important and influential women to ever live. After all this year, the surrealist artistic legend endures a cultural icon who has always worn her Mexican identity with pride, inspiring other artists — particularly women — along the way. With that being said, Julie Taymor's film is certainly worth checking.