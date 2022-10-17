Getting to know a person is hard. Even if they're someone close to us, you're never truly done understanding them completely. So, making a biopic that tries to encapsulate the life of a prominent figure is an even more daunting task.

That hasn't stopped countless filmmakers throughout the years from giving it a go. Sometimes, they have terrific results. Other times, however, the way they depict the subjects of their movie doesn't sit too well with them. For every Elton John that loves their biopic, there's a Mark Zuckerberg who's not quite as pleased.

David Letterman Said That 'The Late Shift' (1996) Was a Waste of Film

This highly awarded HBO dramedy film shows Johnny Carson's retirement as the host of The Tonight Show, focusing on the rivalry between Jay Leno and David Letterman to take over.

The real Letterman wasn't terribly kind to the biopic, calling it "the biggest waste of film since [his] wedding photos." Michael Higgins was the actor in charge of playing Letterman, and it is said that the host hates Higgins even to this day.

Julian Assange Thinks 'The Fifth Estate' (2013) Is an Assassination of the Truth

Bill Condon's The Fifth Estate takes a look at the relationship between WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and his early right-hand man Daniel Berg. Since very early on, WikiLeaks and Assange showed their disapproval of the film.

Since before the release, Assange wrote a letter to Benedict Cumberbatch (who portrayed him in the film), urging him to drop out of the project due to it being a work "of debased truth." It's safe to assume that the activist found relief in the fact that the biopic lost millions of dollars at the box office.

Hunter S. Thompson Said That 'Where the Buffalo Roam' (1980) Had a Low-Level Script

Self-proclaimed auto-biographical, Where the Buffalo Roam is a comedy biopic retelling the bizarre experiences of the famous gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson.

The movie was an absolute disaster in every sense of the word. Not the least of its detriments was the fact that Thompson himself loathed it. He praised Murray's performance (a sentiment shared by practically all those who have seen the film), but he thought that the atrocious script brought everything down irreparably.

The Hyper-Glorified Nature of 'Pain & Gain' (2013) Insulted Victims

Michael Bay has always been a controversial director, but perhaps never as much as when he made Pain & Gain. This action comedy tells the story of three bodybuilders whose kidnapping and extortion scheme goes terribly awry.

Unethical is too small a word to describe Pain & Gain. Businessman Marc Schiller, who was held and brutally tortured by the gang, found that the way Bay depicted the story was not only reductive and simplistic, but outright untruthful and bafflingly immoral. Instead of painting the characters played by Mark Wahlberg, Athony Mackie, and Dwayne Johnson as the "animals and sociopaths" they truly were, they were instead portrayed as flawed jocks one could root for.

Jane Wilde Hawking Found 'The Theory of Everything' (2014) Frustratingly Inaccurate

Based on the memoir of Jane Wilde Hawking, the first wife of the late Stephen Hawking, The Theory of Everything examines the relationship between these two prominent figures.

Although Wilde had mostly positive things to say about the movie, she couldn't help but voice her frustration over the way it glosses over many important aspects of her life and her relationship to Hawking, mainly the day-to-day care of someone with a disability as big as the physicist's and the grittier aspects of the dissolution of their marriage.

Patch Adams Found the Commercial Inclinations of 'Patch Adams' (1998) Offensive

An aggressively heartwarming dramedy with Robin Williams in the title role, Patch Adams tells the story of a real-life hero who uses humor in his medicine practice to make his patients laugh, risking his career in the process.

The film was a huge commercial hit—And that was kind of the problem. The real Adams heavily criticized the biopic, calling into question how its money-making inclinations did not coincide with its message. He also didn't like how the film portrayed him as nothing more than a simple funny doctor, and he wasn't a fan of the fact that Williams didn't donate a single cent of his huge paycheck to his free hospitals.

Patrizia Reggiani Felt Her Privacy Invaded by 'House of Gucci' (2021)

Ridley Scott's nearly three-hour-long dramatic period piece House of Gucci follows Patrizia Reggiani, who marries a member of the Gucci family, having her unbridled ambition generate a spiral of betrayal and revenge.

Reggiani was initially delighted to find out that Lady Gaga was playing her in the film, but she found it offensive that Gaga hadn't approached her to research the character. Later on, Reggiani and other members of the Gucci dynasty revealed their feelings that Scott's movie stole and morphed their identity and privacy.

Mark Zuckerberg Thinks That 'The Social Network' (2010) Made Up Hurtful Stuff

Image via Relativity Media

Perhaps the most acclaimed film of David Fincher's career is The Social Network, about the creation of Facebook by the infamous Mark Zuckerberg.

Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin is known for taking some creative liberties with the source material of the biopics that he writes, but Zuckerberg found that the movie deviated so much from the truth that it was hurtful. He was particularly displeased by the way his character's motivations were portrayed, which he claims is entirely untrue.

Michael Oher Called Out 'The Blind Side' (2009) On Its Problematic Narrative

Oscar-nominated audience darling The Blind Side is about the Tuohy, a mother and father who take in a homeless African-American teenager who goes on to become a football champion.

The Blind Side was and still is widely criticized for the "white savior" approach that it takes with its story, and for good reason. Oher didn't like that the movie depicted him as a lost puppy who became successful purely thanks to the Tuohys, and he also resented how everyone's perception of him changed after the film came out.

The Shirley Family Claims That 'Green Book' (2018) Is One Big Falsehood

Yet another film criticized for falling victim to "white savior" tropes, controversial Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book follows Italian-American bouncer Tony Lip, who's hired to drive African-American pianist Don Shirley through the Deep South in the '60s.

Among several controversies, the one that stands out the most is perhaps the Shirley family's views on the movie. They resent the fact that they were entirely left out of the filmmaking process, as well as the countless lies that the story tries to pass as true—From the portrayal of Don as a lonely hermit, to the fact that Don and Tony had a relationship that was much more professional than a friendship.

