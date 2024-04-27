While originality is certainly a commodity in the film industry, many of the all-time greatest films are inspired by real stories. Hollywood may choose to loosely adapt true stories, but even a small kernel of truth can give a film a sense of authenticity that it wouldn’t otherwise have. At their best, great biopics can both inform their audiences about their subjects’ lives and stand on their own as enthralling works of art.

The biopic genre has certainly grown more popular in recent years, with films like Bohemian Rhapsody and Oppenheimer topping box office records and dominating awards season. Still, while the genre is quite prolific, only a select number of biopics can be described as “perfect.” These films transcend their subject material and develop overarching themes essential to the development of the cinematic medium, becoming the standard against which all other biopics are measured.

10 ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ (1962)

Directed by David Lean

Image via Columbia Pictures

It’s hardly the only great film about World War I, but David Lean’s groundbreaking epic Lawrence of Arabia features a scope and scale that has never been fully topped. While controversial upon its initial release, Lawrence of Arabia has stood the test of time thanks to Peter O’Toole’s legendary performance as the British Army Lieutenant T.E. Lawrence. The film chronicles Lawrence’s attempts to unite the Turkish people to fight German forces during the height of “the Great War.”

Lawrence of Arabia presents a flawed, dynamic portrayal of its lead character and does not shy away from showing his shortcomings; despite being over three hours long, Lawrence of Arabia never loses its sense of momentum. Although the action sequences are unparalleled, it's the intimate moments of introspection on Lawrence’s part that feature O’Toole’s greatest acting moments.

9 ‘Raging Bull’ (1980)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via United Artists

Martin Scorsese has frequently looked to key historical figures as a source of inspiration, and Raging Bull draws from one of the most horrifying sports tragedies of all time. The 1980 biopic follows the chaotic rise and fall of boxer Jake LaMotta (Robert De Niro), whose prospects as a heavyweight champion are thrown off course due to his paranoia and jealousy. De Niro’s gripping performance captures the anxiety and terror of toxic masculinity, earning him an Academy Award for Best Actor.

As with many of Scorsese’s greatest films, Raging Bull is a masterwork of precise editing. Scorsese and his longtime collaborator Thelma Schoonmaker got inspired by Alfred Hitcocock’s slasher film Psycho for the film’s haunting boxing scenes; there’s a sense of dread that persists throughout the film as Jake’s explosive rage threatens to be unleashed. Challenging but riveting, Raging Bull is a masterclass in storytelling and a milestone of the biopic genre.

Raging Bull Release Date November 14, 1980 Cast Robert De Niro , Cathy Moriarty , Joe Pesci , Frank Vincent , Nicholas Colasanto , Theresa Saldana Runtime 129 minutes Writers Jake LaMotta , Joseph Carter , Peter Savage , Paul Schrader , Mardik Martin

8 ‘The Elephant Man’ (1980)

Directed by David Lynch

Image via Paramount Pictures

While he is best known for his work on surrealistic and dark fantasy films, David Lynch told arguably his most personal and emotional story with The Elephant Man. The film is based on the true story of Joseph Merrick (John Hurt), a man with severe physical deformities who was bullied and rejected by society. The film tracks Merrick’s fight to earn respect alongside the help of the kindly doctor Frederick Treves (Sir Anthony Hopkins), who takes pity on his situation.

Production of The Elephant Man was not easy, as delays in shooting and disputes with Hopkins nearly led Lynch to be fired from the project. Nevertheless, The Elephant Man tells a universal story about the importance of respect and empathy, featuring one of the most heartbreaking performances of John Hurt’s career. The beautiful black-and-white photography and intimate makeup effects somehow make the film feel even more authentic.

7 ‘Amadeus’ (1984)

Directed by Miloš Forman

Image via Orion Pictures

Several biopics have won the Academy Award for Best Picture, but Amadeus is more than just a standard summation of history. With themes of jealousy and obsession that remain relevant today, Amadeus is a thrilling examination of the pursuit of artistic perfection. Miloš Forman’s three-hour epic chronicles the fictional rivalry between the genius composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) and his Italian foe, Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham).

Amadeus is the rare film about a rivalry where the viewer can relate to both characters. Mozart’s desire to create a masterpiece is understandable, but so are Salieri’s feelings of discontent at being overlooked by the masters of his field. The intense performances from Hulce and Abraham, matched by the film’s gorgeous production design and amazing costumes, allow Amadeus to become emotionally overwhelming once it reaches its tragic third act.

6 ‘Malcolm X’ (1992)

Directed by Spike Lee

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Spike Lee’s magnum opus is a fully fleshed depiction of one of the most important figures of the Civil Rights movement. While the titular figure has been brought to the screen a few times since, in films like One Night in Miami…. and the National Geographic series Genius: MLK/X, Lee's Malcolm X examines all facets of the Civil Rights leader’s life. The film chronicles Malcolm X’s upbringing, exposure to the Nation of Islam, and tragic assassination in 1965.

While Lee’s writing is to be commended, it’s Denzel Washington's powerful performance that makes Malcolm X an all-time classic. Washington carries himself with the dignity and authority that the role commands. The film does not shy away from the tragic circumstances surrounding Malcolm X’s death while celebrating his incredible legacy, drawing parallels to current-day events. Malcolm X remains a vital and informative examination of race relations and standing up to authority, a timeless classic that only gets better with age.

5 ‘Schindler’s List’ (1993)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Universal Pictures

Films about the Holocaust present an existential question to filmmakers: what value can depicting such a horrific period in human history have? With Schindler’s List, Steven Spielberg crafts an intensely moving portrayal of the triumph of the human spirit. The film chronicles the true story of the German businessman Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), whose efforts to save Jewish workers during the height of World War II spare thousands of lives. The black-and-white cinematography only made the important subject material more poignant.

Schindler’s List is a very challenging film to watch, as Spielberg does not shy away from the brutality of the Holocaust with his striking historical recreations. Nevertheless, the film is both celebratory of the strength of the Jewish people and a showcase for Neeson’s dramatic capabilities. A critical and commercial success, Schindler’s List is among the most recent epic movies to win Best Picture, with Spielberg also claiming Best Director.

4 ‘In The Name Of The Father’ (1993)

Directed by Jim Sheridan

Image via Universal Pictures

The career of the great Daniel Day-Lewis is filled with impressive performances, as the British actor often went out of his way to commit to his roles. His dedication is often befitting when the films tackle critical subject material that is deserving of respect. In The Name Of The Father is a dynamic courtroom thriller that chronicles a disturbing chapter of Ireland’s history. Day-Lewis stars as Gerry Conlon, an Irish man who spent over fifteen years in prison alongside his father (Pete Postlethwaite) after being falsely accused of terrorist activity linked to the Irish Republican Army.

In The Name Of The Father examines the horrors of the prison system by showing an extreme miscarriage of justice. Every step of the Conlon family’s journey is emotionally devastating, mirroring many real-life situations of injustice. While director Jim Sheridan details the legal proceedings with intense attention to detail, it's the incredible duo of lead performances that make In The Name Of The Father so emotionally impactful.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

3 ‘Ed Wood’ (1994)

Directed by Tim Burton

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Tim Burton has an aptitude for telling offbeat, darkly humorous stories about outcasts who fail to find a place in “civil society.” Although many of his best films are based on original ideas, Ed Wood gave Burton the chance to celebrate one of the most underappreciated B-movie directors of all time. The film chronicles the career of Ed Wood, an ambitious writer/director/producer/actor who was responsible for classic cult movies like Plan 9 From Outer Space and Glen or Glenda.

Although Wood's films enjoy a dubious reputation as being “so bad they’re good,” Ed Wood is a celebration of artistic integrity and earnestness. The film successfully conveys how Wood’s unimpeachable enthusiasm for his craft led to a surprisingly robust legacy, ending on a hopeful note about the power of creativity in art and life. Ed Wood also features an Academy Award-winning performance by Martin Landau as the horror movie icon Bela Lugosi, another outcast with a revered place in cinematic history.

2 ‘Man on the Moon’ (1999)

Directed by Miloš Forman

Image via Universal Pictures

Jim Carrey’s career in Hollywood took off because of his absolute bravery to push the boundaries of what could normally be confined by the realm of stand up comedy. Fittingly, Carrey’s greatest performance to date came by playing the comedian Andy Kaufman in the 1999 biopic Man on the Moon. The film chronicles Kaufman’s unusual rise to fame and how his avant-garde sense of humor was often misinterpreted by media skeptics and industry professionals.

Man on the Moon captures the enigma of Kaufman’s comedy; in many instances, it’s difficult to tell what is intended to be real and what is all part of an elaborate ruse. Carrey’s dedication to the role grew so intense that it became the subject of the acclaimed 2017 documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, which showed the film’s difficult production and creative differences between cast and crew. The effort was worthwhile, as Man on the Moon stands as a unique portrayal of a singular genius who often struggled to understand himself.

1 ‘The Social Network’ (2010)

Directed by David Fincher

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Despite taking many liberties with the real story of Mark Zuckerberg and the inception of Facebook, The Social Network is a powerful examination of how the internet has changed relationships, communication, and social infrastructure. Director David Fincher chronicles the development of the world’s leading social networking site through the dynamic between Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) and his former best friend, Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield). Aaron Sorkin’s brilliant screenplay is filled with memorable exchanges between the allies turned rivals.

The Social Network is a masterwork of directing, writing, acting, editing, and scoring, unveiling its narrative in a nonlinear way by weaving together footage of Zuckerberg’s two high-profile court cases. The result is a damning portrayal of toxic masculinity that suggests Zuckerberg’s ambitions were motivated by greed and jealousy and not a sincere desire to help people connect through the Internet. A generation-defining picture, The Social Network is millennial gospel and a game-changing entry for the biopic genre.

