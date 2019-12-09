New ‘BioShock’ Game in the Works from 2K Games’ New Studio, Cloud Chamber

0

Shocking news out of 2K Games today. The Take-Two Interactive Software publishing label announced the founding of Cloud Chamber, their newest, wholly owned game development studio. Cloud Chamber, described as a collective of storytellers eager to push the frontline of interactive entertainment by making unique, entertaining and thoughtful experiences that engage the world, will build its team at two locations: 2K’s San Francisco Bay Area headquarters in Novato, California, as well as in Montréal, Québec, making it the first-ever Canadian office for a 2K studio. But the big news is that 2K announced that Cloud Chamber has started to work on the next iteration of the globally acclaimed BioShock franchise, which will be in development for the next several years.

David Ismailer, President of 2K said:

“As we continue growing our product portfolio, we remain inspired by opportunities to invest further in our valuable IP, great people and their collective, long-term potential. BioShock is one of the most beloved, critically praised and highest-rated franchises of the last console generation*. We can’t wait to see where its powerful narrative and iconic, first-person shooter gameplay head in the future with our new studio team at Cloud Chamber leading the charge.”

Kelley Gilmore, a 22-year industry veteran with more than 40 games shipped to date, will serve as Cloud Chamber’s Global Studio Head and be the first woman in 2K history to launch and lead a development studio. Her wealth of experience transcends executive production, marketing direction and public relations management, including nearly two decades of service to another of 2K’s wholly owned studios, Firaxis Games, on franchises such as Sid Meier’s Civilization and XCOM. Her role is based in Novato.

Gilmore, Global Studio Head, Cloud Chamber, said:

“We founded Cloud Chamber to create yet-to-be-discovered worlds – and their stories within – that push the boundaries of what is possible in the video game medium. Our team believes in the beauty and strength of diversity, in both the makeup of the studio and the nature of its thinking. We are a deeply experienced group of game makers, including many responsible for BioShock’s principal creation, advancement and longstanding notoriety, and honored to be part of the 2K family as stewards of this iconic franchise.”

Gilmore has tapped Ken Schachter to be Cloud Chamber’s Studio Manager in Montréal. An executive with extensive experience in development, production, technology and creative roles, Schachter will also be an ambassador for both the studio and 2K in establishing a significant Company presence in Montréal. Prior to joining 2K, Schachter served as General Manager for Zynga in Toronto, as well as founded independent game developer and publisher Trapdoor. He has also held notable positions with companies such as Gameloft, Autodesk and more.