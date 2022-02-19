Given the dismal reputation of most video game movies, it’s hard to weep over entries in the genre that never got made. It’s not that these projects are guaranteed to be a disaster, but titles like Assassin’s Creed have made it difficult to approach such productions with anything but an intense degree of skepticism. If there’s one unmade video game movie that everyone can gaze upon with wistfulness, though, it’s Gore Verbinski’s BioShock film adaptation. After many false starts, a new version of the project is now coming to Netflix. The details that have emerged about the first attempts at making this feature in 2008, though, have suggested that, if nothing else, that motion picture would’ve delivered significantly more impressive visuals than, say, Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li.

The origins of the first BioShock film date back to 2008, less than a year after the original BioShock video game was released to store shelves. It’s a testament to how much of a rousing success this title was that it would so quickly garner the motion picture treatment. To boot, this was not going to be a cheapie B-movie just using the BioShock brand name for a quick buck. The announcement of the project’s existence revealed that Universal Pictures had hired Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski to helm the feature as his first post-Pirates production. Additionally, John Logan, the screenwriter behind movies like The Aviator, was tackling the script.

Scooping up two big-name talents shortly after their biggest hits was quite the coup and Universal intended to not waste the artists at its disposal. Being conscious of the production problems that had plagued the then-recent attempt by Universal and 20th Century Fox to launch a live-action Halo movie, the press release announcing the BioShock movie emphasized that precautions had been taken to ensure that this adaptation got off the ground. At the moment, this was meant to reassure fans that something special was on the horizon. In hindsight, it feels downright tragic.

Less than a year later, in April 2009, the BioShock movie got disrupted by budgetary concerns. The costs for BioShock had grown to $160 million and Universal was coordinating with Verbinski on ways the project could be made for a cheaper price tag. Even with this hurdle, the news about this development made sure to emphasize how much everyone involved was determined to get BioShock made. Comparisons were made to Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood, another Universal tent pole from the same era, which paused production to reduce its budget before moving full steam ahead. The mention of avoiding another Halo scenario was even brought up once again.

The chances of the BioShock movie becoming the next Halo, though, increased dramatically in August 2009 when Verbinski stepped out of the director’s chair due to his inability to film BioShock overseas while also working on Rango. This is when Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, the director of 28 Weeks Later, was hired to take over the production. Even with a new filmmaker and plans for international shooting in place, the future began to look hazier and hazier for BioShock.

In July 2010, Verbinski clarified the creative vision for the production and reassuring fans of the source material that the BioShock movie would be a hard-R affair. This adaptation’s refusal to skimp on violence and scares was great news for lovers of the original video game, but bad news for Universal executives. Verbinski went on to explain that the BioShock movie was facing significant challenges in getting made with both the R-rating and a proper budget to realize its underwater story. He further confirmed that Fresnadillo was still attached to be the director while noting that he and everyone else involved in the film was still talking to Universal about how to bring this project to life.

By February 2011, the news on BioShock had turned much gloomier, as Verbinski told ComingSoon.net that the BioShock movie was, at this point, stuck in development hell. He reaffirmed that the main problem was getting a feature of this magnitude with an R-rating greenlit and that nobody around Hollywood wanted to finance such a project despite the BioShock games being so popular. Something else Verbinski reinforced in his comments here was just how scary he wanted to make Bioshock, with the filmmaker noting that “I just wanted to really, really make it a movie where, four days later, you’re still shivering and going, ‘Jesus Christ!’”

Unfortunately, no moviegoers would be able to have that spine-tingling experience thanks to the BioShock movie lingering on a shelf. Ken Levine, from BioShock developer Irrational Games, lent further insight into what went awry here in 2013 by laying the blame at the feet of Zack Snyder’s film adaptation of Watchmen. Released one month before the first reports of budgetary issues on BioShock, that R-rated comic book adaptation’s underwhelming box office made Universal executives skittish of costly blockbusters that teens couldn’t see alone. After trying to make BioShock on an $80 million budget and with another filmmaker, Levine opted to kill the project entirely rather than release an inferior movie carrying the famous brand name.

In addition to the circumstances that Levine presents, it’s also worth noting that BioShock had the misfortune of emerging during a bleak period for video game movies at the box office. In May 2010, Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, even with a PG-13 rating, flopped for Walt Disney Pictures, killing off hopes for a new franchise. Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li also tanked in 2009 while August 2010 saw the release of another Universal flop, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, seeped in video game iconography. While an aversion to R-rated blockbusters was at the heart of BioShock’s demise, it’s likely the poor track record of video game movies in this era also played a part in keeping the project unrealized.

Though BioShock didn’t get realized on-screen, a later Verbinski directorial effort did seem to at least tip its hat in the direction of this unrealized video game adaptation. The 2017 film A Cure for Wellness didn’t just see Verbinski finally making a big R-rated horror movie. The feature also contained a production design that harkened back to the steampunk era while a visual motif was the image of human bodies floating in water inside gigantic tanks. Though these details don’t belong to BioShock, it’s hard not to look at Wellness’s horror rooted in the past and water-drenched surroundings and imagine Verbinski isn’t channeling some of his creative energy from BioShock.

The failure of the original BioShock movie reflects several disappointing trends in Hollywood, including how big-budget movies with an R-rating were frequently nonexistent in a pre-Deadpool world. It’s also another example of an auteur trying and failing to realize a specifically detailed video game movie adaptation, joining Neil Blomkamp’s Halo in a rare class of unmade movies. The tragedy of this first BioShock not coming together is only exacerbated by reviews of its script that praise the creative vision Logan and Verbinski had for this motion picture. Alas, despite all the potential here, several insurmountable factors ensured that it was game over for the BioShock movie before it even began filming. Hopefully this new iteration makes it across the finish line!

