It’s been a long road for Netflix’s live-action BioShock adaptation, but the project is still very much alive, and the good news for fans is that its prospective director Francis Lawrence remains firmly attached. While details on the film have been scarce, a recent update from the Hunger Games filmmaker has shed some new light on its status. After years of development, the BioShock movie was stalled by the Hollywood strikes, script rewrites, and a significant shift in Netflix’s executive structure. The good news is that, despite those setbacks, Lawrence has confirmed to Collider that he’s still fully on board, and that the adaptation is continuing to move forward.

Speaking with Collider's Maggie Lovitt to promote the upcoming 4K release of his beloved movie, Constantine — and its long-awaited sequel — Lawrence reassured fans that BioShock is still happening, saying, "I am still attached. Yes, we're still working on that one, that's one also that I'm very excited about." That's good news for those of us desperate to see Rapture on-screen, and it backs up what Collider's Steve Weintraub was told by producer Roy Lee last summer at SDCC, when he confirmed that — although the budget for the film had been reduced due to restructuring at the company — it would get made.

"It was originally done with the previous regime, and the new regime has lowered the budgets on some things, so we're doing a much smaller version of the movie. But it's eventually going to get made with Francis Lawrence directing. It’s gonna be on a more personal point of view as opposed to a grander, big, epic movie.

What Is 'BioShock' About?

Though plot details remain under wraps, the BioShock adaptation is expected to follow the first game’s legendary storyline, which takes place in Rapture, a failed underwater utopia created by industrialist Andrew Ryan. The story follows Jack Wynand, a survivor of a plane crash who stumbles upon the city’s remnants, now overrun by Splicers, Big Daddies, and the horrifying consequences of unchecked ambition. The game received critical acclaim for the moral choices offered to the players, the consequences of the decisions the player makes, the stunning art and graphic design and the oppressive atmosphere of the collapsed utopian society deep below the Atlantic Ocean.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the development of Francis Lawrence's BioShock movie, and of course, go play it if you get a chance. You can pre-order Constantine in 4K UHD ahead of its Februrary 18 arrival.