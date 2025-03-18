The Boys star Jack Quaid might be making headlines in his latest movie, Novocaine, but now he has set his sights on a dream role—starring in Netflix’s upcoming BioShock adaptation, set to be directed by Francis Lawrence. Quaid, who has been on the promotional trail for Novocaine, went somewhere unorthodox to answer questions and recently participated in a Reddit AMA, where fans asked about his ultimate dream role. His answer? A live-action BioShock movie, which happens to already be in development at Netflix. When asked what role he would love to take on, Quaid was quick to mention BioShock,

revealing his love for the game’s deep lore and cinematic potential.

“I would actually love to be in a live-action adaptation of BioShock—one of my favorite games of all time. I think there's such a rich lore to that game that could be explored in a TV or movie adaptation.”

Quaid also acknowledged another popular fan casting—Max Payne, the protagonist of the noir-inspired video game series. While he admitted he had never played the games, he was surprised by how much he resembled the character.

“I actually hadn’t even played the game before, but I did do a double-take when I saw the box art. It's next on the list.”

What's The Latest News on 'BioShock'?

As of last month, we actually got a positive update. After years of development, the BioShock movie was stalled by the Hollywood strikes, script rewrites and structural changes within the management at Netflix, but Lawrence confirmed to Collider's Maggie Lovitt, while promoting the 4K release of his beloved movie, Constantine and its long-awaited sequel that he was still on board, saying: "I am still attached. Yes, we're still working on that one, that's one also that I'm very excited about."

It also supports what Collider's Steve Weintraub was told by producer Roy Lee last summer at SDCC, where Lee said that the budget for the movie had been reduced due to the restructuring, but that it would still be happening.

"It was originally done with the previous regime, and the new regime has lowered the budgets on some things, so we're doing a much smaller version of the movie. But it's eventually going to get made with Francis Lawrence directing. It’s gonna be on a more personal point of view as opposed to a grander, big, epic movie.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the development of Francis Lawrence's BioShock movie.

Source: Reddit