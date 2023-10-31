Of all the masterful single-player stories that video game fans have wanted to see get the live-action adaptation treatment, BioShock is at the very top of that list. Even almost two decades after its release, the first BioShock is widely considered one of the greatest narrative-driven games ever created. Not only is the game's mix of action-horror gameplay a thrilling combination, but BioShock also features a remarkably unique setting and a gripping plot line with shocking twists and turns.

It's no wonder why the first hit installment inspired a franchise, though not one nearly as prolific as other game series. 2010's BioShock 2, while not a horrible game in any sense, did feel like a bit of a step-down from the first game, not having nearly as engaging a story as its predecessor. The second game is often overlooked in favor of the much stronger third game, BioShock: Infinite - a prequel that took the series out of the ocean's depths into the soaring skies. BioShock: Infinite celebrated its 10th anniversary in March 2023, but we haven't gotten a new BioShock game since (though a fourth installment has reportedly been in development for quite a while).

Even back when video game adaptations were frequently maligned before projects like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Last of Us show proved they could be done right, there had always been plenty of interest in a BioShock movie. Even Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski tried to get his take on the project off the ground, but that long-gestating film was ultimately scrapped due to the hefty price tag and required R-rating. Nowadays, in a post-Deadpool world, a big-budget R-rated picture is much more reasonable, which is perhaps why Netflix is now trying to bring the fallen ocean city of Rapture to life. To learn more about Netflix's highly anticipated video game adaptation and its crew, plot, and more, here is everything we know so far about BioShock.

When Is 'BioShock' Coming Out?

Though pre-production on the practically cursed adaptation is back on track, Netflix still hasn't revealed when we can expect to see BioShock's dark and mysterious world come to life. Writing for the project is back underway, following a slow-down due to the WGA strike.

That industry-changing protest has since been resolved, but production on BioShock won't be able to begin if the film doesn't have any actors, which it won't get until the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved. In an interview with Collider, screenwriter Michael Green gave an update on the film:

"You have to measure your words, or you'll start to see a laser pointer at my forehead from the Netflix legal. Netflix has been amazing about it. They were excited about it before the strike, they're excited about it now, post-strike. Yes, I got called, the, 'How's it coming along?' the minute the strike was over, 'You about ready…?' Been meeting regularly with Francis Lawrence and his team to refine a draft to go back in. We're all optimistic. We all love it. It's a great big sprawling nightmare world we wanna see real. So, here's hoping. I would love to have an update for you soon."

Where Can You Watch 'BioShock'?

Being a production of Netflix means that BioShock will almost assuredly be available to stream on Netflix once it finally premieres. While one might think that means a theatrical release is out of the question, that's not necessarily the case, as most film awards require a limited theatrical run to qualify. Plus, a presumably big-budget sci-fi horror movie like BioShock would likely be worth watching on the big screen.

Netflix has become something of a significant player in the world of video game adaptations in recent years. That's especially true for animated takes on beloved games, with prime examples including Castlevania, Arcane, The Cuphead Show, and more. It's a pattern that Netflix is continuing with announced adaptations of other big video game franchises like Gears of War, Tomb Raider, and Devil May Cry, among many others.

Does 'BioShock' Have a Trailer?

With no cast currently set and filming not expected to begin for quite a while, we likely won't see a trailer for BioShock for quite some time.

Who Stars in 'BioShock'?

As mentioned earlier, BioShock does not have any cast members currently attached to the film. This is more than likely due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, where the industry's actors are still protesting for fair and equal compensation at the time of this writing.

What Is 'BioShock' About?

Plot details for the BioShock adaptation are pretty slim, but it will more than likely follow the main plot of the first game. The world of BioShock might seem like a futuristic one, but the first game actually takes place during the early 1960s. The game begins by putting players in the shoes of Jack Wynand, who we first see enjoying a smoke while on a plane. Things suddenly turn unusual when Jack's plane crashes headfirst into the Atlantic Ocean, where Jack is seemingly stranded as the plane's sole survivor. The tragic circumstances get even stranger when Jack notices a nearby tower in the middle of the ocean. Seeing this as his only means of survival, Jack swims towards the derelict monolith.

Once inside, one of the few things Jack finds is some sort of submarine. Seeing no other option, Jack gets inside, where he's greeted by a pre-recorded message from Andrew Ryan (Armin Shimerman) - a multi-billionaire (clearly inspired by Howard Hughes) who mysteriously disappeared years prior. As explained by Ryan himself in the introductory video, the aloof would-be-philanthropist was fed up with the state of the surface world, with the Cold War bringing forth the genuine risk of a nuclear holocaust. Feeling that the world's leaders had no interest in the common person, Ryan came up with a radical solution by creating Rapture - a technologically advanced city that lies several nautical miles beneath the surface.

The environment Ryan describes sounds like a utopia, but that's not what Jack finds once the submarine takes him to the city. The Rapture Jack now sees is falling apart at the seams, where most of its residents are either dead or turned into mutated bandits known as Splicers. There are many reasons for this downfall, but a significant reason is a coveted resource discovered by Andrew Ryan called ADAM, which grants its users miraculous powers while also having deadly and dangerous side effects. The gene-splicing that ADAM causes is why the deranged killers are called Splicers, but even they are nothing compared to the alpha predators of the fallen city of Rapture - the Big Daddies and Little Sisters. Now, Jack must survive this deadly fallen society using the help of a mysterious man he meets on the radio. What follows is a stunning story with some of gaming's best twists and turns, none of which we would dare spoil for those who have yet to experience this modern masterpiece.

Who Is Making 'BioShock'?

BioShock may not have a cast yet, but it does have some auspicious names attached to bring the film to life behind the camera. The first is filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who is connected to direct BioShock. Highlights of Lawrence's past directing work are Constantine, I Am Legend, and the last four Hunger Games movies, including the ambitious prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. BioShock also has a phenomenal screenwriter involved with scribe Michael Green, who has had some successful forays in science fiction after writing Logan and Blade Runner 2049.

Will 'BioShock' Get a Sequel?

It's too early to tell, but a sequel is always possible if BioShock is a success. Fans often overlook BioShock 2, but BioShock: Infinite is just as adored as the first, if not more so. Should conversations of another BioShock movie begin, BioShock: Infinite's flying city of Columbia and the story of Booker (Troy Baker) and Elizabeth (Courtnee Draper) would be a perfect follow-up.