The Big Picture The Bioshock movie adaptation was delayed due to changing management at Netflix.

The movie will have a smaller budget, focusing on a more personal perspective.

The film is expected to follow the main plot of the first game, set in the alternative 1960s underwater city of Rapture

At Collider's Producers on Producing panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Steve Weintraub made time to ask producer Roy Lee about the Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Bioshock, which is set to be directed by Francis Lawrence. The Bioshock project has been in the pipeline for quite some time, with many speculating about just why so much time had been taken and rumors spreading about reasons to cause potential delays. Lee finally shed some light on the topic, citing a changing of the guard at the streamer as a pivotal point in Bioshock's slow production, explaining that it had been "reconfigured." He went on to say:

"It was originally done with the previous regime, and the new regime has lowered the budgets on some things, so we're doing a much a smaller version of the movie. But it's eventually going to get made with Frances Lawrence directing."

Weintraub attempted to get Lee to reveal more about the project, noting that it could do more to push boundaries with a lower budget, to which Lee coyly replied, "It's gonna be on a more personal point of view as opposed to a grander, big, epic movie."

What Will 'Bioshock' Be About?

Image via 2K Games

Although information regarding explicit plot details is currently few and far between, it is expected that the upcoming Bioshock movie will follow the main plot of the first game. Despite seeming futuristic, Bioshock is actually set in an alternative version of the 1960s in the fictional underwater city of Rapture. The game follows Jack Wynand, a man who survives a plane crash into the ocean and comes across the aforementioned city, or, at least, the derelict abandonment it once was. With only one cause for survival, Jack builds Rapture as a safe haven from the nuclear threat of the Cold War.

Netflix is no stranger to video game adaptations, with their most notable coming in the form of The Witcher. Juggling homage to a different medium's efforts as well as crafting a refreshing viewing experience is no small task, but, with Netflix's experience in their back pocket, fans of Bioshock should rest assured that the very best will be at work to pay respect to the iconic original video game.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates from our Producers on Producing panel as well as plenty of other SDCC content, and check out all episodes of The Witcher on Netflix right now.

The Witcher Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Release Date December 20, 2019 Creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich Cast Henry Cavill , Freya Allan , Anya Chalotra , Mimi Ndiweni , Eamon Farren , Liam Hemsworth Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

Watch on Netflix