Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Biosphere.Well, Biosphere was sure a journey, wasn’t it? If you happen to have just stumbled across this piece, the film is a transcendent sci-fi dramedy debut from writer-director Mel Eslyn starring Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass at their very best. It had originally premiered way back at the Toronto International Film Festival as a special surprise screening though had been largely shrouded in secrecy ever since. Even the full trailer went out of its way to be coy while still offering up small breadcrumbs that, especially in retrospect, were quite artfully deployed. However, now that the film is in wide release, there are hopefully many more people who have seen it and are searching for answers in the sublime yet often slippery vision it has put forth. If this is you, you’ve come to the right place. In the event that you haven’t seen it, best bookmark this page and come back after as this is going to spoil everything in the movie from beginning to end. Ready? Let’s dive in to all this delightful film has to offer.

At its most basic, Biosphere is a film about two friends living in the structure of the title in a world that has been swallowed up by darkness and where they may only be the very last people left alive. Of course, nothing is quite so simple once it gets underway as the film is a portrait of them, their respective performances of masculinity, and what it means to find hope in a hopeless world. Ray (Brown) is an optimist at heart whose knowledge of science has allowed them to survive. He not only built the entire structure that they are living in but has the presence of mind to weather many a crisis from declining resources to a green light that is getting closer and closer. His seemingly polar opposite is Billy (Duplass) who is more scatterbrained and, though he does not want to admit it, scared of a great many things. When the last female fish the two had been relying on dies, each of them is then faced with the grim possibility that they will no longer be able to sustain the biosphere. That is until the male fish develops female sexual organs to continue the species. The fish then soon gets company in this accelerated evolutionary process that the film humorously acknowledges is pretty much lifted from Jurassic Park though in a way that becomes something all its own.

'Biosphere' Is About Transformation and Hope

Specifically, Billy also begins developing female sexual organs. The first hint of this comes when he starts feeling sick, initially believed to be a fever, but the two soon realize his body is changing just like the fish. Much of this is almost profoundly funny without being mean-spirited as the humor and heart soon become intertwined. Rather than just make a joke and leave it at that, the film begins to delve deeper into what this transformation could mean for the two men. Billy, while frequently uncertain about what is happening to him, comes to embrace the changes. Ray, the one who understands what was happening first, goes through changes of his own. These are not physical for him and are instead emotional as he reflects on what the future may now hold for the two of them. Could this be a chance at salvation for both the two friends and humanity writ large? Or are we all doomed to the destruction we've wrought upon ourselves? You know, normal questions for an indie dramedy to gently ask.

Much of this involves a recurring conversation about a bowling ball, which turns out to be very important as it is something Ray remembers as being proof of magic, but we’ll get to that later. For now, it is about the two men both growing as people while bigger existential questions loom large. There are hints that they are responsible in some way for what happened, with Billy, in particular, seeming to be the one behind the apocalypse, and now they may have a chance to rebuild the world with new life. This past is less interesting and, frankly, less important than the possibilities that these changes are now opening before them when the two friends decide they should have a baby together. I mean, what better time could there be than this? It isn't like the world has literally come to an end or anything. Oh wait...

This is again a balance between heart and the humor that the film strikes perfectly, making the moments of mirth land just as well as those of melancholy. The two had a low point when repressed anxieties about what it means to be a "real man" rear their head, but the friends open up to each other to break down these walls to form a more intimate connection. When Billy then first proposes the idea of seeing if he can get pregnant, Ray is immediately taken aback before slowly warming to the idea. While they try to do this without any emotion connected to it, their hurried plan involving a blanket over Billy’s head ends up failing. Rather than be all about the shock of it and treat this as something to be reviled by, as many a regressive comedy could, the film then lets it play out and embraces the emotions that rise up from it. It makes clear that this moment is a beautiful one in a brutal world, providing a small light in the darkness around them. As this darkness comes closer and closer, all while the pregnancy continues to progress, the film’s conclusion brings all its ideas into focus.

A Bowling Ball Is the Magical Key to Understanding 'Biosphere'

Remember that bowling ball? Well, that turns out to be the key to unlocking everything in Biosphere. The magic trick that Billy described earlier in the film where a bowling ball dropped out of nothing is then replicated by Ray when the two are at their lowest with death staring them in the face after the biosphere was broken. We don’t see this bowling ball drop, but we do hear it hit the ground when the film cuts to black for the last time after seeing the emotion overwhelm Ray in a great performance by Brown. What could be sudden is quietly shattering in what it represents for the two men. Is this meant to be literal? Absolutely not. Rather, the prospect of opening your mind to the possibility of transformation (like the changing of one’s physical being as a way to survive) is one of the key ways to finding a small sliver of hope.

Whether you consider it to be an allegory about facing down the existential threat of climate change from fossil fuels, itself already a topic of another great film this year, or any other number of threats, this ending ends with an ambiguous yet optimistic resonance. It isn’t cloying or false, as there is still much danger likely ahead for the duo, though its taking time to just sit with the potential of coming back from the brink is what makes it all come together.

Biosphere is in theaters and on VOD now.