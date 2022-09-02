It was announced today by the Toronto International Film Festival that the directorial debut from award-winning producer Mel Eslyn, Biosphere, will have its world premiere at 2022 TIFF as a surprise presentation at the 47th edition of the event. The film will premiere at 2:30 pm on Saturday, September 10. Along with the announcement, a brand-new first-look image was released featuring the film's two stars.

Biosphere takes place within the titular structure in the not-too-distant future. The story follows the last two men on Earth, played by Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown, as the pair try to adapt and evolve to save humanity. The first look image of the upcoming film sees the two leads of Duplass and Brown standing together within the Biosphere alone. Not much can be gleaned from this image that we don't already know about the film, but it is nice to get a sense of what the film looks like ahead of its premiere next weekend.

Eslyn is the long-time president of Duplass Brothers Productions and has served as a producer on many of the company’s most acclaimed films and TV projects including Room 104, The Lady and the Dale, the Indie-Spirit winner 7 Days, The One I Love, and Language Lessons. She also collaborated on and produced a number of the late Lynn Shelton’s films, including Your Sister’s Sister and Outside In. Biosphere will be joining many other films making their world premiere at this year's TIFF, including Rian Johnson's sequel to Knives Out, Glass Onion, Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story based on the titular parody music artist starring Daniel Radcliffe, among many others.

Image via Nathan M. Miller

In addition to making her directorial debut with Biosphere, Eslyn also served as a co-writer on the film alongside Duplass. The pair also serve as executive producers alongside Mark's brother, Jay Duplass. The producers on the upcoming project include Eslyn as well as Zackary Drucker, Maddie Buis, and Shuli Harel. “I can’t wait for Toronto audiences to take the ride that Biosphere offers,” said Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF. “Mel Eslyn, Mark Duplass, and Sterling K. Brown have crafted a completely original movie that dazzles with its audacity. It just has to be seen.”

Biosphere will debut at 2022 TIFF on September 10 at 2:30 pm with tickets for the special screening event going on sale for TIFF Members on September 3 and to the public on September 5.