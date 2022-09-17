As critics and movie buffs geared up to attend this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, a late addition to the movie lineup sparked everyone’s curiosity. Biosphere, a sci-fi comedy written by the Duplass brothers was added to the event schedule and immediately became a must-watch. While stopping by the Collider Supper Suite and Media Studio at Marbl, Sterling K. Brown (This is Us), Mark Duplass (Safety Not Guaranteed), producer Zackary Drucker (The Lady and the Dale), and director Mel Eslyn revealed why Biosphere was kept a secret, and talked about the production.

While much of the plot from Biosphere has been kept under wraps, we do know that it is set in the not-too-distant future, and it centers around two men. In fact, the two men are the very last survivors of something that wiped out humanity. The duo now has to put their heads together, adapt, and evolve if they want to give the human species another chance. The movie marks the feature film directorial debut of longtime producer Mel Eslyn, who has worked on several projects such as Somebody Somewhere, Language Lessons, and the HBO series Room 104.

During the interview, Eslyn talked about her first time directing and the overwhelming support she got from the cast and crew, why they each wanted to make the movie, Super Mario Bros., future projects, This is Us, and so much more.

You can check out the full interview on the video above to learn more about Biosphere and its makers, including the topics below:

The movie’s late addition to the TIFF lineup;

Why you should go into the movie not knowing much about it;

Director Mel Eslyn describes the movie in broad strokes;

Sterling K. Brown reveals what drew him to this project;

Mark Duplass cheers on Eslyn’s career;

Eslyn breaks down how they make the most out of a low-budget film;

Producer Zackary Drucker offers high praise for the cast and director;

The group dances around spoilers and tries not to crack up;

Mark Duplass reveals you can’t have a serious movie without a Super Mario Bros. argument;

Brown reminisces about the hit drama series This is Us and its legacy;

Duplass reveals he’d to “a thousand more episodes” of the TV series Room 104;

Drucker teases his next HBO series The Stroll, centered around the trans community in the Meatpacking District;

The group talks about projects that they love;

Duplass reveals how The Karate Kid earned him one year of free movie viewings.

