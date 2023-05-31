Things are looking dire for Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown in the new trailer for their upcoming post-apocalyptic dramedy Biosphere. The Primetime Emmy-winning duo play best friends and last men on Earth Billy and Ray who are living out their days inside a biosphere designed by Ray once the planet becomes uninhabitable. Their days of playing video games, tending to their garden and pond, and generally surviving seem numbered when the fish they've been raising start rapidly dying out. Rather than devolve into full-on panic, they find hope in each other in their darkest hour.

The trailer kicks off with a brief look at all the high-tech gadgetry that sustains life within the biosphere while Billy (Duplass) ponders the unexplainable realities of our world. His best bud Ray (Brown) isn't so certain that anything is truly unexplainable, instead turning Billy toward the creature comforts that help keep them sane. While they're trying to vibe and survive together as if everything were normal, they get their proverbial canary in the coal mine when one of their remaining fish gets sick. Billy starts to spiral while Ray puts his scientific mind to work, but there seems to be no solution with both the pond and the sphere tightly sealed. Everything is kept purposefully ambiguous as Billy begins to notice changes outside the sphere and Ray racks his brain searching for something. One thing that isn't ambiguous is the friendship the two share and the hope Ray inspires in Billy to carry on. With that magical feeling of hope, Billy invokes a classic film mantra for them to live by - "Life finds a way."

Biosphere marks the feature directorial debut of veteran producer Mel Eslyn who shocked the film festival world when she brought the project to the Toronto International Film Festival last year. It became a major hit with critics in attendance with the dynamic duo of Duplass and Brown being a key draw. The pair have been favorites on television with four Emmy wins between them and an avalanche of nods for Brown's defining role in This Is Us.

Image via IFC Films

RELATED: 'SNL's 'Please Don't Destroy Fave John Higgins Delivers Deadpan Humor in 'The Country Club' Trailer

Where Have The Biosphere Team Been Seen Before?

Eslyn and Duplass are frequent collaborators on the production side of things as she's the president of Mark and Jay Duplass's banner Duplass Brothers Productions. Notably, she got to show off her writing and directorial skills for three episodes of the brothers' anthology series Room 104 which she produced. More recently, they worked on Somebody, Somewhere which began airing its second season last month. The Duplass brothers also produced Biosphere.

On-screen, Mark Duplass is looking forward to Season 3 of The Morning Show this fall. He's locked in for another run of episodes as executive producer Charlie "Chip" Black as the series earned an early renewal for Season 4 earlier this month. Brown, meanwhile, will appear in a sizable project in the near future as he's aboard Netflix's sci-fi epic film Atlas starring Jennifer Lopez and Simu Liu.

Biosphere premieres in theaters on July 7. Check out the trailer below.