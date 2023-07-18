When the post-apocalyptic film Bird Box landed on Netflix in 2018, it became an instant hit thanks to the film's gripping premise, complete with an unforeseen force that caused the fictional world to become a bleak, catastrophic one. Now that the terror has reached the borders of Europe—particularly Spain—its spinoff, Bird Box Barcelona, has been met with mixed reviews; some call it an unnecessary spinoff to the original, while others believe it succeeded in surpassing the original in every sense. However, despite the 2023 sequel's current poor critical performance, Bird Box Barcelona still manages to take the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 list for Non-English Films, with 16.3 million views since its debut.

The Adam Devine-starring comedy film, The Out-Laws, took the No. 1 spot for two weeks in a row, with a staggering 28.6 million views, while The Lincoln Lawyer enjoys the top spot under the Television (English) list, along with King the Land managing to make it to No. 1 in the Non-English Television list. Even though Bird Box Barcelona debuted to mixed reviews, its premise alone was intriguing enough to draw viewers in, bringing them back to the post-apocalyptic world the Sandra Bullock-led original introduced in 2018.

Does Bird Box Barcelona Live Up to the Original?

Bird Box Barcelona was a good horror feature, to say the least. While the original was able to capture the terror and dangers that can occur in a post-apocalyptic world — made even more terrifying by villains that audiences could not see — Bird Box Barcelona explored different themes similar to 2007's The Mist, in which blind faith appears to be more dangerous than the monsters. The film's twist, as well as its deeper exploration of the monsters responsible for the world's destruction, provided a fresh perspective, all while maintaining the suspense that a post-apocalyptic film should deliver.

Image via Netflix

Bird Box Barcelona Boasts an Ensemble Cast

The Susanne Bier-directed feature is a star-studded one, which includes the likes of — aside from Bullock — John Malkovich (The Killing Fields), Sarah Paulson (12 Years A Slave), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), and musician/actor Colson Baker, better known by his stage name Machine Gun Kelly. Of course, with an A-list cast, the spinoff has some big shoes to fill, and the cast happens to be capable of doing so. The Bird Box Barcelona cast members include Georgina Campbell (Barbarian), Mario Casas (The Invisible Guest), Diego Calva (Babylon), Naila Schuberth (Blackout), and Patrick Criado (Money Heist).

You can watch the trailer for Bird Box Barcelona below.