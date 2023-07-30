Bird Box was a hit for Netflix in 2018, and they’ve followed it up with spin-off sequel Bird Box Barcelona. Mysterious creatures drive people to suicide when they look at them. Set in Barcelona, the film follows the same events of the original, this time focusing on Sebastian, who is a "Seer"—someone who has looked at the creatures and survived. He's also deep in grief for his daughter, and he is plagued by visions of her urging him to expose others to the creatures to save them. Sebastian moves from group to group to accomplish this task, and when he stumbles upon one with a little girl, he begins to question what he's doing.

Life in a post-apocalyptic world requires a certain set of skills, and survival can hinge on making smart decisions—and of course, not everyone in a horror film does, and Bird Box Barcelona is no exception. While some characters are clever, others make careless mistakes.

6 Rafa

Rafa is a dog trainer accompanied by his German shepherds. As the group debates whether or not to leave their current location, Rafa is in favor of leaving for Montjuïc Castle, as he understands the benefits and the safety it offers.

Unfortunately, Rafa is the first of the group to lose his life to the creatures after they leave their hiding place. While the others hear the creatures imitating the voices of dead loved ones, Rafa hears his dogs whining and removes his blindfold—an understandable but unwise move.

5 Sofia

Sofia is a young German girl who had been on vacation with her mother when the creatures first appeared, and the two were traveling to safety at Montjuïc Castle when they became separated. She reminds Sebastian of his daughter and softens him, leading him to reconsider his quest to make people look at the creatures.

As a child, Sofia relies on the adults around her to keep her safe, and she’s usually careful to follow their instructions. In the most malicious, manipulative example of the way the creatures prey on people, they mimic the voice of Sofia’s mother encouraging her to remove her blindfold, and the emotional appeal is hard for her to resist.

4 Octavio

Although not much is known about Octavio’s background, he holds a degree in physics and is very well-educated. As the group searches an abandoned house, Sebastian lures Octavio into a room with an open window, exposing him to the creatures and leading him to stab himself.

Although Octavio is well-educated and intelligent, his knowledge doesn’t translate well when it comes survival. He believes what Sebastian tells him, although he can hardly be blamed for falling prey to Sebastian’s dishonesty and manipulation.

3 Isabel and Roberto

Image via Netflix

Isabel and Roberto are married and surviving together in the aftermath of what was almost a messy divorce caused by Isabel having an affair. While not much is revealed about Roberto's background otherwise, Isabel was a history teacher previously and seems to know a lot about the city, especially the group’s hiding place when Sebastian finds them—they’re bunking down in an old bomb shelter.

Isabel's knowledge of Barcelona is useful, particularly as the group decides to move from their underground camp to Montjuïc Castle. Presumably, she is well-educated and intelligent, but when it comes to survival, she mostly stays close to Robert, even as the two get separated from the rest of the group, leading to their deaths and a tender moment where they remain looking into each other's eyes so they're the last thing they both see.

2 Sebastian

Image via Netflix

Sebastian was a successful engineer with a wife and daughter, Anna, when the event started, both of whom ultimately died. Prompted by visions of Anna, he seeks out other survivors and gets them to look at the creatures, often through force and manipulation.

Sebastian’s background suggests intelligence already, and the post-apocalyptic setting highlights it even more, as well as skills he’s honed in the months since it began. In order to expose people to the creatures, he’s dishonest but also cunning and manipulative, thinking quick on his feet and doing whatever he can to succeed, and he's convinced he's doing the right thing. It takes meeting another little girl—Sofia—for Sebastian to decide to help people instead.

1 Claire

Image via Netflix

Like some of her companions, Claire was smart and successful in her previous life as a psychologist—she holds a PhD and wrote a book, she notes ironically, on survival in the modern age. And like Sebastian, she carries a lot of guilt and is grieving her family, her brother in particular.

Aside from the group’s initial distrust upon meeting Sebastian, Claire is the first to become suspicious of him. She discovers that he can actually see through his blackout goggles, and that’s all it takes for her to piece together that he’s responsible for deaths in the group. She also takes calculated risks and finds creative ways to survive and get to safety.

