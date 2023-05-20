In December 2018, the post-apocalyptic horror movie Bird Box landed on streaming giant Netflix. With a gripping plot and a fascinatingly original premise, the movie quickly became an internet sensation, firmly cementing itself as a fan favorite. For those in need of a refresher surrounding the lore of Bird Box, the movie begins with a mass outbreak of unexplainable suicides - primarily taking place across the United States, Europe, and Asia. As the world rapidly descends into panic and chaos, the cause of society's demise is revealed. Mysterious and demonic creatures have come to wreak havoc upon the planet, and the remaining survivors realize that even a mere glance at these creatures is enough to drive a person to insanity. Thus, the survivors board up every window, cover their eyes with blindfolds, and try to survive in this bleak new normality.

It was announced in March 2021 that a series of Bird Box spinoffs consisting of "many localized movies, which [...] tie together into one overarching shared universe" was in the works. Set to hit screens this summer, the first of these aforementioned spinoffs is titled Bird Box Barcelona, which reportedly follows a father and his young daughter as they struggle to survive in a dystopian future.

Keep reading to find out everything we know so far about Bird Box Barcelona.

Image via Netflix

Related:'The Hunger Games' and 9 Other Dystopian Films Based On Books

When and Where Can You Watch Bird Box Barcelona?

Bird Box Barcelona will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix starting July 14, 2023.

If Bird Box Barcelona has caught your attention, and you haven't seen the original yet, Bird Box is available to watch on Netflix right now.

Watch on Netflix

Is There a Trailer for Bird Box Barcelona?

Although there is no full-length trailer for Bird Box Barcelona just yet, Netflix released a short teaser for the movie on their official YouTube channel on May 9, 2023. In the short time since its release, the one-minute-long video currently sits at over half a million views.

The clip offers a brief glimpse of society across the globe as it descends into a panicked and chaotic frenzy. Fans of the original Bird Box will notice a nod to the original, with a shot of the woman at Malorie's hospital appointment shown repeatedly banging her head into a glass window. In new footage, we see the streets of Spain filled with fleeing citizens, as news anchors all over the world narrate the unexplainable events in multiple languages. As Sebastian rushes from his office building to his car, a shocking incident makes it clear to him that the worst is yet to come.

What Is Bird Box Barcelona About?

Bird Box Barcelona is set in a parallel timeline to the original and takes place in Barcelona, Spain. The movie follows Sebastian and his young daughter, Anna, as they attempt to navigate the barren streets of their city. Whilst avoiding the creatures responsible for a rapid decline in the global population, Sebastian and Anna form an uneasy alliance with a group of fellow survivors. Curiously, according to the Netflix blog Tudum's official announcement, the father and daughter must face an "even more sinister" threat than the creatures capable of driving a human to end their own life. It'll be interesting to see if this threat relates to the "uneasy" alliance between the survivors - and, if so, how Sebastian and Anna will manage to escape.

Who's in the Cast of Bird Box Barcelona?

Images via 20th Century Studios; Warner Bros; Paramount

Bird Box Barcelona stars Mario Casas (Three Steps Above Heaven) as Sebastian and Alejandra Howard (The Wasteland) as his daughter Anna. Joining them in various roles are Georgina Campbell (Barbarian), Diego Calva (Babylon), Michelle Jenner (Isabel), Leonardo Sbaraglia (Pain and Glory), Lola Duenas (The Sea Inside), Patrick Criado (Riot Police), and Gonzalo de Castro (Doctor Mateo).

RELATED: Here's What the 'Bird Box' Monster Looked Like Before It Was Cut

What is the Background of Bird Box Barcelona?

Bird Box Barcelona is a Spanish-language spinoff of the 2018 post-apocalyptic horror movie Bird Box. The original Bird Box begins with Malorie Hayes (Sandra Bullock) attending a prenatal checkup at the hospital, where she grows increasingly alarmed at the strange behavior of the people around her. When Malorie flees the hospital and makes her way outside, the streets are already rife with carnage. Five years later, Malorie and her children set out to row down a river. She explains to them that if they remove their blindfolds, they will be met with certain death.

Bird Box was adapted for the screen from a novel of the same title by author Josh Malerman. The book was published in 2014, with a sequel titled Malorie following in 2020.

Who Made Bird Box Barcelona?

Image via Netflix

Bird Box Barcelona is written and directed by filmmaker brothers David Pastor and Alex Pastor. The two have previously collaborated on projects such as Carriers, The Last Days, and Self/less - all of which are installments in the dystopian/sci-fi genre.

Producers include Dylan Clark, Chris Morgan, Josh Malerman, and Ryan Lewis, all of whom worked on the first film, as well as Núria Valls (Through My Window) and Adrián Guerra (Buried). Executive producers on the film are Ainsley Davies, who was also involved in the 2018 film, and Brian Williams (The Wilds). Daniel Aranyó (Spider-Man: Far from Home) serves as the movie's cinematographer. Zeltia Montes (The Good Boss) composed the score for the film.

The movie's production companies include Nostromo Pictures, Netflix Studios, Chris Morgan Productions, and Dylan Clark Productions, with Netflix handling the distribution.

When and Where Did Bird Box Barcelona Film?

Bird Box Barcelona was officially announced in March 2021, with cast announcements following in October of that same year. Filming for the movie began in early 2022, and took place in and around Barcelona, Spain.

Movies Like Bird Box Barcelona That You Can Watch Now

Image via Neftlix

Below are some more movies similar to those in the Bird Box universe:

A Quiet Place (2018) - A post-apocalyptic sci-fi horror, A Quiet Place is set in a world in which sightless aliens with supernatural hearing abilities have killed the majority of the human population. The movie follows the Abbott family, who have managed to survive longer than most due to their strict precautions. The Abbotts live on an isolated farm and communicate using sign language, with the paths surrounding their residence covered in sand - because should one of them so much as step on a stray branch, the creatures would descend on them, ending their lives within seconds. A Quiet Place currently has one sequel, and a prequel is set to release in 2024.

Watch on Paramount+

Arrival (2016) - The movie begins with twelve extraterrestrial spacecraft coming to Earth. Linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) is enlisted by the United States Army to communicate with the creatures on board the vessels. With tensions rising, Louise must figure out what the mysterious beings want, before ill will towards the creatures boils over and a war erupts across the world.

Rent on Prime Video