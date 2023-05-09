In 2018, audiences were introduced to the jarring post-apocalyptic world of Bird Box. Led by Sandra Bullock, the title hit a major milestone for Netflix as it soon nabbed the bragging rights of being the streamer’s second-biggest original feature. In the film’s first four weeks on the platform, 89 million households tuned in for the pulse-pounding and harrowing adventure. Understanding that they had a franchise on their hands, Netflix announced in March 2021 that they’d be expanding the universe and going into production on a Spanish-language spinoff. Today, we’re officially getting our first peek at what to expect from the next chapter in the story which is set to fly onto Netflix on July 14, 2023.

The first teaser for Bird Box Barcelona reveals panic on the streets of the Spanish city as we watch the gruesome effects make their way from America to Europe. Similar chaos as seen in the first film plays out as people fall from the sky and madness takes the country by hold. Meanwhile, the debut image hearkens back to the original film with four travelers wearing tightly wrapped blindfolds. While we don’t yet know their relationships, the group appears to be trusting of one another as they blindly navigate the streets of a blown-apart Barcelona. The film will take flight thanks to the talents of Mario Casas, Alejandra Howard, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, Naila Schuberth, Lola Dueñas, Patrick Criado, Gonzalo De Castro, Michelle Jenner, and Leonardo Sbaraglia.

Bird Box Barcelona is directed by brothers Álex Pastor and David Pastor who have previously teamed up to back other sci-fi end-of-days features including The Last Days and Carriers. The pair have also worked with Netflix in the past on 2020’s psychological thriller, The Occupant. Dylan Clark, Núria Valls, Adrián Guerra, Chris Morgan, Ryan Lewis, and Josh Malerman serve as producers with Brian Williams and Ainsley Davies executive producing.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Hunger Games' and 9 Other Dystopian Films Based On Books

What is Bird Box Barcelona About?

For those who tuned in for the original film, you’ll remember that it followed that fallout of the Earth being attacked by an unseen force that caused any who saw it to commit suicide in incredibly traumatizing ways. While that feature centered itself in the United States, Bird Box Barcelona will reveal what was happening for those fighting for survival in the Spanish city. Here we’ll meet a man named Sebastian (Casas) who is trying to make sense of the destruction while also making it out of the city alive. Along the way, he’ll meet other travelers and will need to blindly trust them in order to survive.

If you haven’t yet soared with Bird Box, the original film is streaming on Netflix. Check out the first teaser for Bird Box Barcelona below.