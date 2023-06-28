Four and a half years ago, Netflix struck gold with its apocalyptic Sandra Bullock-led thriller Bird Box. An overnight sensation, the streamer would later reveal that it raked in views from 89 million households during its first four weeks alone, cementing its spot as the most-watched film on the platform for three years. Knowing that the gripping story of survival could easily spread its wings and take flight as a franchise, Netflix announced back in March 2021 that they would pursue the opportunity and produce a handful of spinoffs that would focus on various stories from around the world. Now, two years later, audiences will soon see what’s in store for them when the Spanish-language film Bird Box Barcelona comes to roost on July 14.

For those who haven’t revisited the harrowing story over the last almost five years, the original film primarily follows the lives of Malorie Hayes (Bullock) and her two young children as they fight to stay alive during an unfathomable apocalyptic event. Jumping right into the action, the scene is set at the top of the film with the audience learning that a bizarre entity is wiping out the global population by driving people to kill themselves after they’ve seen it. Alongside a cast that includes John Malkovich, Trevante Rhodes, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Rel Howery, Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar, Tom Hollander, and Sarah Paulson, Bullock’s Hayes tries to avert eye contact in any way possible by blacking out windows and wearing blindfolds, until she and her children make it to safety.

From what we’ve seen so far in trailers, including today’s, Bird Box Barcelona sees the titular Spanish city descending into chaos when the unexplainable suicides begin claiming lives. As panic spreads, the entire city joins the rest of the world in collectively losing their minds while trying to make sense of the devastation and figuring out a path toward survival. Like the original film, the spinoff will primarily center around a parent and child, with dedicated father Sebastian (Mario Casas, Three Steps Above Heaven) hoping to keep him and his daughter, Anna (Alejandra Howard, The Wasteland) alive. Netflix previously teased that the stakes will be even higher in this film as Sebastian and Anna make unlikely allies in their quest for safety.

Image via Netflix

Who Else is Involved with Bird Box Barcelona?

David Pastor and Alex Pastor, the sci-fi-leaning brotherly duo behind titles including Self/less, The Last Days, and Carriers have teamed up to write and direct the newest Bird Box tale. Along with Howard and Casas, the film includes performances from Diego Calva (Babylon), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian), Michelle Jenner (Isabel), Lola Duenas (The Sea Inside), Gonzalo de Castro (Doctor Mateo), Leonardo Sbaraglia (Pain and Glory), and Patrick Criado (Riot Police).

Check out the latest trailer below and get ready for sanity to fly the coop when Bird Box Barcelona soars onto Netflix on July 14.