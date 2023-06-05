While horror fans are in the middle of a theatrical genre renaissance, one of the first horror films to take the world by storm in this new modern era was Netflix’s Bird Box. Based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Josh Malerman, this 2018 adaptation horrified audiences with its very dark imagery and thick atmosphere. Now a spin-off film, Bird Box Barcelona, is finally on the way this July. With that post-apocalyptic summer release date right around the corner, the latest teaser brutally reminds fans of the rules of surviving Bird Box.

This teaser isn’t long, but it effectively shows that the events of the original Bird Box weren’t just an American problem — this is a global affair. Throughout the footage, we hear dire news reports that will give any horror fan traumatic flashbacks. You need to cover your eyes or this sight-based terror will feed off your “worst fears” and kill you. Despite being a spin-off, Barcelona appears to be much bigger in scope when compared to the first, more rural, film. It’s going to be very interesting to see how this unknown bringer of death adapts to a city environment. We saw a haunting glimpse of that at the beginning of the original, but Barcelona takes that memorable cold open to a whole new level.

What’s Bird Box Barcelona About?

It’s important to point out that Bird Box Barcelona isn’t a prequel. This is a spin-off that takes place concurrently with the original that starred Sandra Bullock. Barcelona takes place exclusively in the famous Spanish city and follows Sebastian (Mario Casas) and his daughter Anna (Alejandra Howard) as they try to survive this new frightening reality. This means they have to form uneasy alliances with other survivors including characters played by Georgina Campbell (Barbarian) and Diego Calva (Babylon) to try to escape the city. Barcelona also stars Naila Schuberth, Patrick Criado, Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo De Castro, Michelle Jenner, and Leonardo Sbaraglia which comes from writing and directing duo David Pastor and Álex Pastor.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: First 'Bird Box Barcelona' Teaser & Image Bring the Deadly Carnage to Spain

While Bird Box was very reminiscent of other post-apocalyptic horror stories like The Last of Us and was not helped by the fact that A Quiet Place came out months before it, the original film still had enough atmosphere and scares to get any horror fan's blood pumping. Nothing is more scary than something you can't see. Imagery in this newest trailer like a group of helpless victims jumping in front of a speeding subway car is a harsh reminder of that.

When talking to Entertainment Weekly Producer Dylan Clark said, "Being in Barcelona gave us a chance to see how surviving this intense threat in an iconic city poses different challenges." Producer Chris Morgan added, “Malorie's (Bullock) journey was just the first chapter of this global, apocalyptic event. As we were developing the original film, we often discussed what would be happening at the same time in different countries around the world." He would continue on by saying:

"During this extinction-level event for humanity, how would families in Europe, Asia, Africa respond to the mysterious creatures' sudden appearance around the globe? What unique challenges would people face based on their geography, culture, their politics? Bird Box: Barcelona gives us the opportunity to expand and explore the mystery further."

When Does Bird Box Barcelona Release?

Bird Box Barcelona premieres on Netflix on July 14. It will be one of the streamer's highest-profile releases this summer, so it will be exciting to see how audiences respond to Bird Box half a decade after its initial reign of terror. While horror fans wait to reapply their blindfolds, you can watch Barcelona’s new teaser down below.