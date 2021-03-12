Bird Box remains one of Netflix’s most-watched original movies ever despite the platform’s unstoppable growth since it was released in December 2018, and it’s now been announced that a Spanish-language spinoff is in the works.

The project doesn’t have a title yet, but it does boast some impressive pedigree behind the camera. Original producers Dylan Clark and Chris Morgan will return, but as per Deadline, the next installment in the potential Bird Box universe will have a distinctly Spanish flavor.

Sibling filmmaking duo Alex and David Pastor will write the script and direct, with the brothers making a name for themselves having helmed Netflix’s Spanish thriller The Occupant and created HBO Max psychological series The Head in the last year alone.

Other producers include Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls, who worked with the Pastors on The Occupant and spearheaded local box office success story The Invisible Guest, while Guerra was involved with Ryan Reynolds' painfully claustrophobic nail-biter Buried back in 2010.

There’s no casting details, but with production expected to start before the end of the year, it shouldn’t be too long before the on-camera roster begins to take shape. One interesting thing to note is that it’s been hinted the Spanish-language Bird Box spinoff could be one of just many localized movies, which could theoretically tie together into one overarching shared universe with a truly global feel.

Susanne Bier’s Bird Box was a cultural talking point for a while after it first hit Netflix, spawning social media challenges that were everywhere for a hot minute. The movie itself drew solid if unspectacular reviews, with Sandra Bullock giving a reliably strong performance as a mother trying to protect herself and her two children from mysterious creatures that force people to kill themselves if they’re unfortunate enough to lay eyes on them. It was already revealed to be a worldwide phenomenon within the context of the movie, so there’s already a narrative jumping-off point in place for spinoffs.

There’s been talk of a direct sequel for a while, with the author of the source novel Josh Malerman claiming last year that the follow up was in development, and his sequel book Malorie was published last year, but for the time being it looks as though the focus has shifted towards the Spanish-language spinoff instead.

Like many other high-profile Netflix originals before it, Bird Box drew in massive viewership figures and dominated the cultural conversation for a few weeks before it faded entirely from the zeitgeist in a matter of weeks. Perhaps taking a global approach to the Bird Box story is not only the best way to harness the appeal of the franchise, but also ensure its reach remains intact long after its Spanish-language spinoff (and potential additional spinoffs) debuts on Netflix.

