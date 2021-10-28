Netflix has announced the cast for the new Spanish-language spin-off of their stream-crushing hit Bird Box, Deadline reports. The new film, coming to us three years after the 2018 Sandra Bullock-led post-apocalyptic hit, will give viewers a look into what life was like for people in Spain when the mysterious deaths began to happen.

The cast is set to include Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Patrick Criado, and Celia Freijeiro. Alongside the main cast will be Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner, and Leonardo Sbaraglia. Alex and David Pastor, who also worked on The Occupant and The Head, will join this new telling of Bird Box as the writers and directors of the film.

The 2018 original saw a cast of Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich, Machine Gun Kelly, and Rosa Salazar under the direction of Susanne Bier (who will also executive produce the new spin-off). Based on a novel by the same name by Josh Malerman, the original film centers around a woman named Malorie Hayes (Bullock) as she attempts to save herself and her two children from unseen entities which cause those who look at them to die by suicide. The spin-off will show us the world of new-to-the-franchise characters Sebastian and his daughter Anna as they attempt to survive making their way through the empty streets of Barcelona. They will meet up with other survivors and be forced to trust those that they are unsure of as they attempt to find safety while the threat of the mysterious, unseen force grows.

Of the appropriate timing of this new take, producer Dylan Clark commented, “Our world has never been more interconnected. To explore the phenomenon that is Bird Box with David and Alex Pastor following people surviving in Barcelona is a timely opportunity to not only entertain but also show how dependent we all are to each other.”

Adding to this sentiment, producer Chris Morgan added, “Bird Box became a worldwide phenomenon for being an intensely emotional story of a mother and her children fighting to survive a terrifying apocalypse. In our new chapter, our incredible filmmakers Alex and David Pastor are boldly expanding Bird Box in a globally-connected way that only Netflix can deliver.”

And deliver Netflix can. At the time, the 2018 version of the film became Netflix’s second-biggest original movie, bringing in a whopping 89 million households in just its first four weeks alone. Fans are sure to flock to this new adaptation as they submerge themselves deeper into this tale of mystery and survival.

