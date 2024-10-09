After starring in Marvel and DC movies just in the last several years, and also earning his first Academy Award nomination, Barry Keoghan has solidified himself as one of the brightest up-and-coming names in Hollywood. After things have been relatively quiet on the Keoghan front since he toplined an Apple TV+ drama earlier this year, Masters of the Air, his next project finally has a new look. Total Film released a new still from Bird, the upcoming drama which is due in theaters on November 8, that shows Keoghan covered in tattoos and squatting inside a rundown house. Bird follows Bailey (Nykiya Adams), who lives with her brother Hunter (Jason Buda) and her father, Bug (Keoghan). Bug doesn't have much time to spend with his children, so Hunter must watch out for Bailey as she looks for adventure in other places.

Bird was written and directed by Andrea Arnold, who made her directorial debut nearly 20 years ago on Red Road, the 2006 unrated film starring Kate Dickie and Tony Curran. Arnold also wrote and directed Fish Tank, the 2009 coming-of-age teen drama starring Michael Fassbender which is currently streaming on AMC. One of her most famous projects came in 2011 when she helmed Wuthering Heights, the adaptation of Emily Brontë's famous novel, which stars Kaya Scodelario and James Howson. Arnold has also directed several episodes of I Love Dick, the comedy series starring Kevin Bacon, and she has also helmed seven of the 15 total episodes of Big Little Lies, the mystery series starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. She has also been tapped to direct Scarlett Johansson in Featherwood.

What All Has Barry Keoghan Been in Recently?

Image via Total Film

In addition to starring alongside Austin Butler in Masters of the Air, Keoghan has been busy with other projects. He closed out 2023 by featuring in one of the most talked-about movies of the year in Saltburn, the psychological romance thriller which also stars Jacob Elordi. Keoghan was also nominated for an Oscar for his work alongside Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin, which came in the same year as he played the Unseen Arkham Patient, otherwise known as Joker, in Matt Reeves' The Batman. Keegan also made his MCU debut in 2021 starring as Druig in Eternals.

Bird releases on November 8.