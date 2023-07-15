In our hypercritical society, with scores on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb telling us exactly how we should feel about a movie before we've even seen it, it can be hard to go into a movie without expectations. Oppenheimer is a masterpiece, end of story. Insidious: The Red Door is the most disappointing entry in the franchise because we're told it is. Sometimes, however, a movie comes along that's hard to judge, one that everyone who's seen it agrees is absolutely awful, but who does it in such spectacular fashion that it becomes enjoyable.

The most famous of the "so-bad-its-good" movies is Tommy Wiseau's The Room. It was so perfectly stupid that its creation inspired a book-turned-movie, The Disaster Artist. Others that fall into this category are Plan 9 From Outer Space, Troll 2, and Freddy Got Fingered. All of them pale in comparison, however, to the true king of the best worst movie. In 2010, the world bore witness to the unforgettable experience that is Birdemic: Shock and Terror. Here, maybe, IMDb scores matter at least a little, for Birdemic has one of the worst ever at an abysmal 1.7. Still, you can't help but love it for being so bad.

RELATED: 'The VelociPastor' Is the Most Absurd Sci-Fi/Horror/Comedy You'll Ever See

Acting Skills in 'Birdemic: Shock and Terror' Do Not Exist

Image via Moviehead Pictures

Going into Birdemic: Shock and Terror, one doesn't know what they're getting themselves into. The plot is simple enough. People are attacked by killer birds, with a subplot of global warming weaved throughout. It sounds like Alfred Hithcock's The Birds mixed with An Inconvenient Truth. In fact, the star of The Birds, Tippi Hedren, worked with Birdemic's Vietnamese director, James Nguyen, in his first film, Julie & Jack. Hmm, that sounds interesting, right? Once you begin watching Birdemic though, it only takes two minutes for you to realize this isn't going to like The Birds, and James Nguyen is no Hitchcock.

The film opens with the most generic font, with what looks like footage filmed on a cell phone. A 2010 cell phone specifically. The budget was only $10,000 dollars and it shows. We go to a diner where we meet our "heroes," and it's there that a young man named Rod (Alan Bagh) sits. Immediately the unintentional laughs start when a waitress with a creepy smile points to a booth. Rod sits. "Here's a menu," she says in one of the worst acted lines you'll ever hear. Then Rod speaks. His tone is flat. Everything about him is flat. The muscles in his face barely move. No emotion is shown at all as he stares at a beautiful blonde woman at another booth. Birdemic cuts awkwardly back and forth between Rod and the woman. Finally, when the woman leaves, Rod goes after her. With his wooden mannerisms, you wonder if he's a soulless serial killer, but nope, that's just Rod. He stops the woman, whose name is Nathalie (Whitney Moore). "I don't mean to bother you," he says, with zero emotion to his words. (No one in this entire movie has any convincing emotion — they are people reciting words that they learned that very day and will forget the moment they come out of their mouth.) Rod and Nathalie know each other from school, and we find out that Nathalie's a fashion model now. "I was wondering if we can keep in contact," robot Rod says. Natalie hands him her business card, because that's a thing young people do.

Not only is the acting and cinematography atrocious, but the audio if off too. You can hear one character, then in the next shot, you hear loud whooshing noises and can barely make out what's being said. Who needs audio mixing though? It's so overrated. For almost half the film, Birdemic is just a very cringeworthy romance of future serial killer Rod and fashion model Nathalie somehow falling in love. In the meantime, the business Rod works at has just been sold for a billion dollars. A laugh-until-you-cry moment shows the whole office clapping and clapping and clapping with plastic smiles on their faces. Yikes. Of course, Nathalie's killing it at life, too. She's such a great fashion model that she does photo shoots at the one-hour photo. What?! It works though, as she gets a call offering her a job as a Victoria's Secret cover model. These two kids are killing it at life!

The Special Effects in 'Birdemic: Shock and Terror' Have To Be Seen To Be Believed

Image via Moviehead Pictures

As this creepy love story blossoms, the two go to a club. That's fine, except that the club is just bizarrely bad green screen. Could they not go into an actual building?! If the acting isn't enough to win you over, what will force you, even against your will, to remember Birdemic forever, is its mind-boggling awful special effects when birds begin attacking. There have been hints of something going on, with news reports about sick birds and global warming. Now the carnage begins, when high school level one-dimension CGI of "flying" birds (their wings barely move) is superimposed over the scene. Rod and Nathalie have just got it on at a motel — way to go, you two! — and now, birds are just randomly attacking out of nowhere. Rod and Nathalie flee outside with two other people at the hotel, Ramsey (Adam Sessa) and Becky (Catherine Batcha). This gives way to the greatest scene of all-time, as the foursome lazily wave coat hangers at the non-moving CGI birds, not even coming close to where they'll be animated.

They then hop into Ramsey's beat up Ford Aerostar minivan, and because why not, Ramsey pulls out a machine gun and starts shooting at the stationary birds. Holy crap, where did you get a machine gun?! Well, turns out he used to be a Marine. When Rod asks him why he's not a Marine anymore, Ramsey says, flatly, if you didn't already know, "I just got tired of all the killing in Iraq. Why can't we just give peace a chance?"

Along the way, they meet a couple of people who fill us in on the plot. At a pond full of dead birds, a man wearing a mask tells everyone to stay back and starts talking about a pandemic and global warming. Hello, exposition! Later on, birds go kamikaze and fly into the ground, exploding into the worst computer animated flames. Then, after one woman is attacked by a bird while trying to take a dump in a bucket (yep), and our protagonists are attacked by the barely moving birds on a double decker bus, they meet a man in the woods wearing an obvious wig. This hippie guy talks about how much he loves trees, but how climate change is killing them. We then hear a small roar. Matter of factly, he says, "I hear a mountain lion, I gotta get back." With his exposition over, hippie-guy-in-a-wig disappears from Birdemic as fast as he appeared.

The "climax" of the movie sees our heroes shooting at the birds from the Ford Aerostar. Every now and then, one drops from the sky. Then the birds, just like in The Birds, suddenly stop attacking. We watch, like, twenty flying out over the ocean, because I guess that's all of them. Half flap their wings very fast, the others don't move their wings at all. Rod and Nathalie just watch them go. She does say something, but the audio mixing is so bad that all we hear are the waves. Victorious music swells and Birdemic: Shock and Terror comes to an end. Thank you, God.

'Birdemic: Shock and Terror' Became a Cult Hit

Image via Moviehead Pictures

Birdemic: Shock and Terror should have been seen by no one, but director James Nguyen had a vision. He's an eccentric man like Tommy Wiseau, a person who thinks he's a film genius who created an actual good movie. He can't see how bad it is. You could make fun of him for that, but instead, his passion and determination is endearing. Birdemic and The Room aren't like, say, Sharknado, which is bad on purpose. They really, really tried, which is what makes them so funny and lovable.

Nguyen believed in Birdemic so much that he tried to get it into the freakin' Sundance Film Festival! Seriously. Now that's guts. Nguyen drove around outside the festival in a decrepit minivan covered in hopefully fake blood, a stuffed bird wrapped around the antenna, and taped on signs promoting the film with "bidemic.com." He couldn't even spell the name of his own movie correctly! Sounds of screeching birds blared over his speakers. He raved about his film to anyone who would stop and pay attention to him. And it worked. He got into Sundance! Okay, not really, but he was able to show it at a bar close by.

And that did work. Word of mouth slowly spread. Maybe it wasn't for the best reasons that it got noticed, but all publicity is good publicity, right? Birdemic was talked about in popular horror websites like Bloody-Disgusting. G4's Attack of the Show played the equally hilariously awful trailer. It's been covered on The Soup. RiffTrax did an entire episode covering the film. Like a birdemic, it spread, finding life on DVD and Amazon. There have even been two sequels, and yes, they are just like the first. Is it a good movie? God, no. It's absolutely awful in every way. But if you want a good laugh, if you want to admire the sheer audacity of a man in James Nguyen who believed in his success while people laughed at him, you can't do any worse than Birdemic: Shock and Terror. No, literally, you can't do any worse.