Can we get a caw-caw? It looks like Adult Swim's animated series Birdgirl is coming back for a second season. Season 2 of Birdgirl will premiere on June 19 on the network.

The first season of the series, which originally premiered in April of last year, follows Judy Ken Sebben, the daughter of Phil Ken Sebben, the CEO of a company, aptly named Sebben & Sebben. Judy is settled into a life of crime-fighting as Birdgirl, but when her father, Phil Ken Sebben is killed in an accident, she is named the successor to his company. Completely out of her depth, Judy takes on the role of CEO with help from her friend Meredith the Mind Taker.

The second season will find Judy and her team still woefully out of their depth in the corporate world. Judy and her Birdteam will attempt to navigate the complications found in modern corporations, having to deal with everything from ethics in tech to the buzzy topic of cancel culture along with a few other sack-based issues. The season will be filled with spectacular failures and memorable shenanigans.

“In season two we wanted to drill down on the idea of superheroes as co-workers and found that putting Birdgirl and her team in the many awkward and uncomfortable situations we all endure is endlessly inspiring,” said Erik Richter, Birdgirl executive producer, and co-creator.

Birdgirl features a talented voice cast including Paget Brewster as Judy Ken Sebben/Birdgirl, Rob Delaney as Brian, Sonia Denis as Evie, John Doman as Dog With Bucket Hat, Kether Donohue as Gillian, Negin Farsad as Meredith, Tony Hale as Paul, and River L. Ramirez as Charley. Guest voices in the upcoming season include Andy Daly, Julie Dove, Marc Evan Jackson, Toks Olagundoye, Paul F. Tompkins, DaVine Joy Randolph, and Mae Whitman, among others.

Birdgirl is a half-hour animated comedy series. It airs on Adult Swim. Episodes are also available on HBO Max. The series is executive produced by Erik Richter who previously worked on the classic 2000s series Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law, a similarly animated Adult Swim that served as a tribute/satire of Hanna-Barbera cartoons. Christina Miller also serves as executive producer. The animation studio for the project is Global Mechanic. It is produced by Adult Swim’s Williams Street Productions.

Birdgirl Season 2 will premiere on Adult Swim on June 16, 2022. Until then, you can watch the first season streaming now on HBO Max. And you can check out the trailer for Season 2 below.

