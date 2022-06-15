Soaring high on Twitter is a trailer for the Adult Swim and HBO Max’s Birdgirl. The show’s sophomore season will land on Adult Swim and HBO Max this June. While the confirmation of the show’s return came to us on February 9, we haven’t seen much in the lines of teasers and trailers until now. The second season will focus on Judy Ken Sebben, aka Birdgirl, still struggling to make it in the corporate world and finding herself face-to-face with common problems that giant companies deal with including workplace ethics and cancel culture. The trailer for Season 2 doesn’t go into much detail but promises to bring the same laugh-out-loud moments that the first season delivered.

The trailer opens on Sebben & Sebben, the company that our hero and CEO, Judy, aka Birdgirl, runs. While the world seems to be unraveling, we’re assured that the team’s leader “has everything under control,” although by the looks of it, that’s up for debate. Hilarity ensues as the fearless leader announces a new line of … questionable looking toys and reintroduces the experts she has on her side. Together, the bird team will continue on their journey of crime fighting and merchandise pushing all while keeping things extremely real and ridiculous.

Season 1 centered on Judy’s life after her father, Phil Ken Sebben was killed in an accident. The heir to the Sebben & Sebben corporation, Judy soon finds herself in over her head with the inner workings of the company. Lucky for her, she has a group, known lovingly as 'the bird team', at her side, to aid her in problems both inside and outside the confines of the Sebben & Sebben building.

Image via Adult Swim

RELATED: 'Birdgirl' Season 2 Release Date Set for Summer at Adult Swim

The series acts as a spinoff to the beloved adult cartoon series, Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law which was a spinoff of the 1960s animated show Birdman and Space Ghost Coast to Coast. If you were a fan of these series (particularly Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law and Space Ghost), you’ll love Birdgirl, which we’d describe as a combination of Adult Swim shows of yesteryear mixed with Archer. The show’s vocal talents feature Paget Brewster, Rob Delaney, Sonia Denis, Kether Donohue, John Doman, Negin Farsad, Tony Hale, and River L. Ramirez. Keeping it all in the family, Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law alum, Erik Richter joins Birdgirl as an executive producer alongside Christina Miller. Adult Swim’s Williams Street Production produces with Global Mechanic serving as the animation studio backing the project.

You can get a taste of Season 2 in the trailer below before Birdgirl flies onto Adult Swim on June 19 with episodes dropping the following day onto HBO Max.