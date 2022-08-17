In 1989, Michael Keaton took over the role of Bruce Wayne in the first live-action Batman film since the Adam West 1966 feature. Keaton starred as the Dark Knight in both Tim Burton's 1989 Batman and his 1992 Batman Returns. The films were positively received by both fans and critics and a third feature, Batman Forever, was greenlit. This time, though, Joel Schumacher would step in to direct. Keaton would ultimately bow out of the iconic role due to creative differences, leaving behind the dark knight role for good. Keaton is set to return as Batman in The Flash, but it's not particularly his movie. However, there's something fascinating about following a hero once he/she hangs up the cape for good. It's a story that's been played out in the comics and animated television, though the focus is usually on the older Bruce Wayne trying to mold the next generation of Batman (ex. Batman Beyond).

That brings us to Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance); it's not about Bruce Wayne/Batman, but it should be. The Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu feature is about Riggan Thomson (Michael Keaton), a former movie superhero turned Broadway star hoping to resurrect the stagnant stage of his career. The film is a perfect mirror of a superhero world: everything around Thomson is crumbling right in front of his eyes; whether it's the stage light injuring an actor, to dealing with Mike and his method acting, or even having the constant pressures of his girlfriend, daughter, and ex-wife. The difference is that being a superhero can't save him from his real world problems. Birdman plays with both reality and realism, and how both worlds can intertwine with one another. The film consistently dangles Thomson's past career playing a superhero like a carrot because for a good portion of his life, that's all he knew. That world brought him fame, fortune, and happiness. The same thing can be said about Batman. Since the tragic death of his parents, Bruce Wayne has been fighting a constant internal and external battle. Mr. Wayne was trained since that traumatic incident, so he's been fighting the world's most dangerous and deranged villains. For him, protecting Gotham isn't just a job. There's a thrill in sending the bad guys to Arkham Asylum and protecting the people of Gotham City. So when that moment is snatched away, most of Bruce Wayne's world is gone. Sure, he's still rich, but being a wealthy playboy always felt more like the job to Bruce than being Batman.

Keaton's version of Batman didn't have to deal with many mundane everyday problems because he had Alfred by his side to handle that sort of work. Stripping away the hero side forces Bruce Wayne to find out who he truly is. Birdman explores every nook and cranny of that situation but throwing every obstacle in Thomson's way. However, these are obstacles that can't be solved with punching and kicking; he wants that old fame and glory that he had during his Birdman days, but he needs to figure out how to handle his situation accordingly. The temptation of dawning the suit again is always there, with the most infamous being the long tracking shot of him walking down the street and the world descending into chaos with monsters or him flying back to the theater. It's an itch that he desperately wants to scratch. Going back to Batman, it's not in his nature to stand by and watch the world crumble. However, Bruce can't continue to live a life that has brought him such emotional turmoil, pain, and grief. It's like being in a war. Soldiers who sacrifice their lives for us are truly heroes, but the mental scars that they have to deal with take a long time to heal.

In Batman Beyond, Bruce Wayne doesn't retire willingly. He succumbs to old age and being physically weak. He's broken both inside and out. Birdman is a symbol of Thomson trying to find peace in a new world that he's not familiar with. Granted, his version of peace ultimately sees him shoot himself in the face. That moment really exemplifies that his issues don't have a quick fix, despite the success of his Broadway play. However, the ambiguous ending is Thomson giving Birdman the proper goodbye on his terms. This would translate to Bruce Wayne finally accepting that it's time to step aside, but dawn the black suit one more time. Birdman may not be a Batman film, but it could be seen as the final goodbye for Michael Keaton's version. It's a compelling worldview on how Bruce Wayne might carry on from life once he officially hangs up the bat suit. No, I doubt that Wayne will become a theater actor, but the aspects of him learning how cope with a society he can no longer protect is the main focus here. It may not be the final Bat story that we want, but the complexity documenting the man himself is the final Bat story we deserve.